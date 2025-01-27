Afro-benga musician Awicko Woud Nyapala has made a plea to his fans and well-wishers for financial support, revealing the tough challenges he has been facing.

The artist, known for his unique sense of style and music, disclosed that he is broke and struggling to provide for himself and his family.

Music career that hasn’t paid off

Awicko explained that despite dedicating nearly five years to his music career, the returns have been disappointing.

His financial struggles stem from a lack of regular performances, delayed royalty payments, and a lack of corporate endorsements.

It’s been almost five years that I’ve been making music, and the company that distributes my music hasn’t been able to pay me my royalties on time. The little money I’ve earned from music is what I’ve reinvested into my craft. Unfortunately, I haven’t had back-to-back gigs or corporate deals to support myself financially.

Eviction and homelessness

Awicko revealed that his financial situation worsened in late 2024, leading to his eviction from his rented home in January 2025. He has now been homeless for nearly three weeks and is struggling to afford basic necessities.

Last year, things got worse with bills piling up and rent arrears accumulating to the point that I was evicted this month. I’m now homeless, and it’s been almost three weeks since I’ve had a proper meal.

The musician currently depends on minimal income from his YouTube channel and is appealing for fina.

Awicko has provided a phone number, 0712668803, for anyone willing to extend financial assistance.

History of resilience

This isn’t the first time Awicko has faced adversity. In a 2021 interview, he revealed that he had contemplated suicide during the Covid-19 pandemic when financial difficulties hit hard.

The tough times inspired him to create his hit song 'Ohala', featuring gospel artist Mr Seed.

Awicko’s musical journey also includes collaborations with notable artists such as Ohangla star Prince Indah.

Other Kenyan celebs who've faced financial hardship

Awicko’s story mirrors the experiences of other Kenyan celebrities who have also faced tough times and turned to their fans for help.