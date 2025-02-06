Burna Boy’s Kenyan concert: Ticket breakdown, artist lineup & police security plan

As excitement builds for the MadfunXperience concert featuring Grammy award-winning superstar Burna Boy, the organisers and security teams have assured attendees of a well-coordinated and safe event.

The concert, set to take place on March 1, 2025, at Uhuru Gardens, promises not only electrifying performances but also top-notch security arrangements.

Security measures in place

Security concerns have been a major focus following challenges in past concerts held in the city. Organisers have acknowledged the need for improved measures, including better crowd control and safety protocols.

During a press briefing in Nairobi, Regional Sub-County Police Commander Monica Kimani confirmed that comprehensive security measures have been put in place.

She assured the public that the police are fully prepared to handle all aspects of security.

We are ready to cover the event. Lessons from previous events have helped us improve our strategies. We have increased the number of both uniformed and undercover officers inside and outside the venue.

In addition to securing the concert grounds, the police will provide security at the hotels where artists and VIP guests will be staying. Traffic management will also be prioritised to ensure smooth entry and exit from the venue.

Commander Kimani encouraged future event organisers to engage with the police early during the planning stages to ensure seamless coordination.

We are committed to maintaining law and order as well as securing lives and property. Early collaboration with organisers allows us to walk this journey together and provide the best security solutions.

High-profile concert line-up

The highly anticipated event will see Burna Boy perform alongside Kenya’s dynamic Afro-pop artist Charisma, soulful singer Bensoul, and South Africa’s Amapiano DJ and producer Virgo Dee. More artists are expected to be unveiled before the event.

This marks Burna Boy’s return to Kenya after eight years. The Nigerian superstar, who last performed in Nairobi for millions, will now travel with his entire band, The Outsiders.

Known for their precision and ability to bring Burna Boy’s studio sound to life, the 40-member band will accompany him with their stage equipment.

Ticketing options