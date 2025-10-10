Butita reveals celebrity cameos to expect in A Nurse Toto’s new season

Facility One, Kenya’s most chaotically beloved clinic, has thrown open its doors for a third season, and the diagnosis is clear: things are about to get even more wild.

While the resident staff’s signature blend of incompetence and charm is back, it’s the new faces checking in that have the internet buzzing.

This season, A Nurse Toto is trading its usual prescription for a dose of star power, with celebrity cameos from DJ Shiti, Vinnie Baite, Paddi, and Sharon Mwangi.

A Nurse Toto cast

Since its debut, the show has carved a unique space in the hearts of Kenyan viewers, evolving from a digital gem to a primetime staple.

ADVERTISEMENT

Its secret sauce? A hilarious yet painfully relatable take on the everyday hustle, set within the walls of a clinic that feels just one bad decision away from total collapse.

The show has built a loyal fanbase that doesn't just watch but actively participates in its culture through memes, catchphrases, and online commentary.

This deep connection with the audience is something creator Eddie Butita is leaning into heavily.

“A Nurse Toto is no longer our show, the audience owns it,” Butita told the news desk, framing the new season as a direct response to the fans.

“We are here to make their time worthy. Expect more drama and comedy this season.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And drama is definitely on the docket. Season 3 plunges the Facility One crew into fresh turmoil under a new management team armed with outrageous policies.

While the ever-ambitious Maryanne tries to enforce her ridiculous new rules, Wambo and Sly are busy chasing clout with TikTok side hustles.

A Nurse Toto

Meanwhile, Doc struggles with his ethics, and the unpredictable Nyamu makes a wild comeback, ensuring that chaos remains the clinic’s primary patient.

In a country where laughter is often the best medicine, A Nurse Toto is serving it up with a side of star-studded chaos, proving once again that at Facility One, the patients might not always get cured, but the audience will definitely be entertained.