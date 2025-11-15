Cardi B’s journey of love: Heartbreak, healing & welcoming baby with Stefon Diggs

American rap queen Belcalis Almánzar popularly known as Cardi B has stepped into a new chapter with her boyfriend Stefon Diggs following the birth of their first child together.

The celebrity couple welcomed a baby boy who is Cardi B’s fourth child and the second child of the NFL star, marking a significant chapter in their relationship.

The Grammy winner shared the good news on Instagram, capturing the joy of motherhood and the commitment to self-love and reflections on personal growth.

I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby in my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else.

Her spokesperson confirmed the successful birth of the rap queen’s son, noting that both mother and son are "healthy and happy" without revealing much detail.

Cardi B & boyfriend Stefon Diggs

The birth of the singer’s son is a crowning moment in her journey of love with Stefon Diggs, the American football star who charmed his way into her heart after a dramatic split from her estranged husband Offset.

Gender reveal at red-carpet event

The pair has been dating for a year and the joyful news of pregnancy earlier in the year followed by the successful delivery ushered them into the world of parenting a son together.

Diggs revealed the gender of their unborn child at a red-carpet event a few weeks ago, revealing that he was looking forward special father-son moments.

"It's a boy. That's enough for me…I can't wait to make him do push-ups and sit-ups and run around." Diggs said at the time.

The American footballer has a daughter aged nine from a previous relationship while Cardi B has three other children from her marriage to Offset.

Cardi B steps into a new era after dramatic split

Cardi B stepped into a new era after ending her relationship with Offset with whom she shares two daughters (Kulture and Blossom) and a son named Wave.

She boldly embraced the lessons from her failed marriage and committed to becoming a better version of herself.