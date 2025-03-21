Cebbie Koks' Biography: 23 siblings, PR career, & role in deputy president's office

Cebbie Koks, born Elseba Awuor Kokeyo, is a businesswoman, PR expert, youth leader, and mentor who has built a strong presence in both government and entrepreneurship.

Known for her sharp communication skills and business acumen, she has carved a unique space for herself in the digital world and leadership circles.

Her recent appointment as Senior Protocol Officer – Coordination and Operations at the Office of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki marks a major milestone in her career, placing her at the heart of government operations.

But Cebbie’s journey did not start here. From her humble beginnings in a large family to establishing her own businesses and thriving in public relations, her story is one of determination, resilience, and continuous growth.

Early life & education

Cebbie was born into a big family of 24 siblings, with two mothers in a polygamous household. In her mother’s house, they are eight children—three girls and five boys, and she is the seventh-born.

Despite the large family, she describes it as 'a neat and united family where you cannot tell who comes from which house'.

Her education journey began at Montessori for primary school, after which she joined St. Albert Ulanda Girls in Awendo for her secondary education. After clearing high school in 2009, she pursued a Degree in Communications and Public Relations at Moi University, graduating in 2014.

Eager to advance her knowledge, she later enrolled at United States International University (USIU) for a Master’s degree in International Relations, which she completed in 2019.

Career in PR & government communications

Cebbie’s professional journey began in 2015 when she joined the Migori Governor’s Press Unit as a Communications and Public Relations Officer.

However, feeling that she had limited growth opportunities, she decided to pursue further studies while strategising for her next career move.

Her passion for PR led her to establish her own firm, Virtual 21, a name inspired by her age at the time (21 years old) and the 21st century’s evolving digital landscape.

Under her leadership, Virtual 21 has grown into a dynamic PR agency, helping businesses build strong communication strategies and providing mentorship opportunities for young professionals.

Cebbie’s entrepreneurial ventures

Beyond PR, Cebbie has expanded into various business ventures, proving her ability to identify market gaps and create sustainable solutions.

Nail Parlour (Launched in October 2021) – Located in Kisumu, this nail bar was established to offer luxurious self-care services.

Salon & Barbershop – Building on the success of her nail business, she ventured into haircare and grooming.

Declutter with Cebbie – A platform where people can buy and sell used and unused items

Plush Chick – An online fashion boutique that offers trendy outfits to style-conscious customers.

Through these businesses, Cebbie continues to empower others, create job opportunities, and establish herself as a force in the beauty and retail industry.

Senior Protocol Officer at the Deputy President’s office

In January 2025, Cebbie took on a new challenge by stepping into public service as the Senior Protocol Officer – Coordination and Operations at the Office of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.

In this role, she is responsible for:

Coordinating protocol matters both locally and internationally

Organising state visits and high-level meetings involving the Deputy President

Managing interactions with foreign dignitaries

Advising on protocol guidelines and government functions

Ensuring smooth execution of official ceremonies and diplomatic engagements

With over eight years of experience in PR and communications, she believes her expertise in stakeholder engagement, diplomacy, and crisis management will help her execute her duties effectively.

“It is a great honour and responsibility. My background in PR and communication has prepared me well for this role,” she shared in an interview with Pulse Live Kenya.

Her appointment in government follows another major milestone. On March 28 2024, she was elected as Commissioner for Gender, Agriculture, and Rural Economy at the African Youth Commission (AYC), further cementing her position in African leadership.

Navigating social media with authenticity

Despite being highly visible online, Cebbie has always maintained a grounded approach when handling social media.

She rose to fame in 2017, though not in the most positive way, as it came with a wave of trolling. At the time, Cebbie was not on good terms with her sister, musician Akothee.

However, over time, she adapted to the spotlight, realising that not everything can be controlled. She believes in authenticity over external validation, a principle that has helped her avoid the mental health struggles that often come with online fame.

She emphasises that public figures don’t need to justify every move, as doing so can lead to emoCebbie, who announced her separation from ex-husband Steve Ogolla in 2024—about a year after their lavish traditional wedding—continues to receive support from her fans and maintains that her approach is guided by three key principles:

People over material possessions – She values relationships more than wealth.

The power of new beginnings – She believes in starting over and reinventing oneself.

Commitment to achieving goals – She is focused on success, regardless of challenges.

Role model for the next generation

Cebbie’s journey from a young girl in a large family to a successful entrepreneur and government official is nothing short of inspiring.

She has demonstrated that with determination, education, and strategic decision-making, one can achieve great heights.