Akothee extends an olive branch to sister Cebbie Koks in long, emotional letter

In a personal and emotional open letter, Kenyan singer and businesswoman Esther Akoth, popularly known as Akothee, has publicly reached out to her sister, Elseba Awuor Kokeyo, also known as Cebbie Koks, in a bid to restore peace within their family.

In the letter shared across social media, Akothee reveals her internal journey of pain, growth, and ultimately, forgiveness.

Akothee further opens up about the emotional wounds she has carried in silence for years.



She explains that although she had maintained an outward image of joy and strength, deep inside she was harbouring pain caused by someone very close to her, her own sister.

There are wounds I’ve nursed for years, quietly. Wounds I covered with smiles, laughter, and silence all in the name of love, family, and peace.

Akothee reveals that she chose not to confront Cebbie immediately when the betrayal occurred.



Instead, she welcomed her sister back into her life without demanding accountability or an apology. But this silence came at a cost to her mental well-being.

“I stood alone, battling narratives I never wrote, while you, my own blood, watched, spoke, and walked away,” she expressed, referring to the public disputes and negative sentiments that were allegedly spread by Cebbie.

Fame and fractures in sisterhood

The mother of five reflects on how the dynamics in their relationship changed when she introduced her sister to the public spotlight. She believes the world of fame had a negative impact on their bond.

“I introduced you to a world of fame you were never prepared for, and sadly, you let that world shape how you saw me, your sister,” Akothee lamented.

She added that while many people criticised her, the most painful words came from her sister, someone she had considered both a sibling and a friend.

Despite this, Akothee said she never stopped loving her sister. She described Cebbie as a rebellious child who had lost her way in the noise of applause.

Choosing forgiveness and peace

Akothee makes it clear that her decision to forgive her sister was not prompted by remorse or reconciliation from the other party, but rather a necessary step towards her own healing.

“It’s taken me years of silence, of deep self-work, and painful maturity to understand what forgiveness truly means. It is not weakness, it is power,” she stated.

“Yes, I have forgiven you, Elseba. Not because you asked. Not because you publicly corrected the damage. But because I deserve peace.”

Akothee stressed that her decision was about reclaiming her peace and mental stability, especially for the sake of their mother, whom she described as someone who deserves to see her daughters at peace.

Longing for reconnection

While the letter is laced with pain, it also carries a sincere yearning for reconnection. Akothee admitted that despite everything, she missed her sister deeply.

“I missed my sister. The one who was once my friend. But you were more than that. You were like my firstborn,” she wrote, highlighting the emotional weight of their bond.

She recalled how she had protected Cebbie from life’s harsh realities and carried her burdens until it broke her down. Now, she hopes that both of them can face their past together and rebuild their relationship authentically.

Let us not pretend nothing happened. Let us not sweep betrayal under the rug and call it peace. Let’s be bold enough to face the ghosts. To call them by name. To cry. To heal.