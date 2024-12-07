Esther Akoth, popularly known as Akothee has weighed in on the drama surrounding the separation of power couple Sarah and Simon Kabu.

In a candid advise to the couple in which she identified herself as the Certified Chief Officer Of Failed Marriages President Of Single Mothers, Akothee urged the duo to take a step back from social media, noting that not everyone has their best interest at heart.

I would like to take this opportunity to urge both couples to step away from social media and try to appear as the innocent ones. While we may seem like we care and push you to provide evidence of who did what, and where with who, remember this: people don’t want evidence to set you free. Instead, all the evidence you share with us "online in-laws" will be used to bring you down. If that’s not enough, we will burn you, and if even burning you isn’t enough, we will drag your children into it and take sides in your business.

The self-proclaimed President of Single Mothers urged people to be mindful about the welfare of the couple and their children and avoid mixing issues that do not concern them.

The problem here is the relationship between a husband and a wife where emotions, children, and property are involved. It's not employee/employer issues,. Don't mix the two. Someone is emotionally damaged be mindful.

In the midst of the couple’s marital woes, the mother of five urged the two to guard each other’s reputation.

Whatever is happening now is not good for either of you, your family members, or especially your children. The people you are explaining yourselves to include some who have barely escaped the "bed of death" called marriage. Don’t scrutinize or try to damage each other’s reputation. All the evidence you are sharing now will one day come back to bite you.

Akothee reveals the first thing that Simon Kabu should do

Akothee further advised that she is speaking from experience, having been in the same situation where an ex she broke up with convinced everyone that she was the problem.

She opined that the first thing that Simon Kabu should do is to shun cameras where he has been trying to address the matter, but only fueling rumor mills and speculation as he takes Sarah head-on.

I insist: KABU, shut up. You are a man, a father, and an entrepreneur. Toka kwa kamera kwanza. This matter is too sensitive to be public right now. I have been in these shoes before, where my ex who broke our union convinced everyone I was the problem deep down he knew the truth.

Akothee’s painful experience being replaced in her matrimonial home

The entrepreneur shared her painful experience in which a woman replaced her in her matrimonial home, leaving her without a husband.

The relationship did not last as the pair parted ways shortly afterwards.

I am not saying you are wrong, but wait, just wait Bro, I have been in those shoes, both of you. A woman replaced me in my matrimonial home. I was left husbandless with children, and yet, even she didn’t keep my man. She eventually dumped him. Whatever is in court, keep it there. Hawa watu wa social media sio watu good. Remember, you will still need to share the kids, the family, and the business.

It does not have to be messy -Akothee on divorce

She asserted that a divorce does not have to be messy, stressing that she stands with Sarah.

Divorce doesn’t have to be ugly. Kama Big G imeisha utamu, TEMAAA KWA HESHIMAA. #IIstandwithsarah Until proved guilty Certified Chief Officer Of Failed Marriages President Of Single Mothers.