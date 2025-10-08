DJ Arika confronts reality of fame in society that never stops watching

Being famous is something many people aspire to. But in the era of social media and the internet, fame is no longer just about being celebrated, it’s about being watched, judged, and discussed by millions. The loss of privacy is one of the greatest costs public figures face today. Every move, word, and even facial expression can be turned into a viral moment, sometimes distorting the truth about their lives. The digital age has redefined the meaning of celebrity. It has given ordinary people the power to make or break reputations within minutes.

The same platforms that amplify a person’s talent and success have also created a culture where privacy is no longer respected, it’s invaded, recorded, and shared.

When concern turns into invasion

Recently, DJ Arika one of Kenya’s well-known street DJs became the subject of online chatter after a video surfaced showing him around the Ruai area. Some netizens speculated that he was struggling or depressed, prompting a wave of concern and even mockery online.

DJ Arika

However, Arika quickly addressed the rumours in a video, clarifying that he was fine and still focused on his work. Mimi ni mtu wa Ruai by the way, nimekaa apa kutoka 2000. I am popular kwa watu wa mathree, madonda wote, masenke, magushodo, mabukla, he said, dismissing the assumptions. Na hii ni message ya mafans wangu maloyal wa DJ Arika, this is called persecution, ile kazi nafanya studio si mchezo, so mtu akidai nimekreki stay down, there will be rewards for everything.

His statement highlighted a deeper issue, how the public’s curiosity often crosses into intrusion, blurring the line between care and control. In Arika’s case, what was likely a random encounter turned into a national conversation about his wellbeing, without his consent or context.

The cost of constant exposure

In today’s digital culture, celebrities and public figures have become vulnerable targets of unsolicited recordings and viral gossip.



What once required paparazzi is now done by ordinary people with smartphones. The result is a new form of surveillance one that doesn’t discriminate between fame and privacy.

The impact of this constant exposure can be damaging mentally, socially, and professionally. Many public figures develop anxiety from always feeling watched, while others withdraw completely from public spaces to avoid unnecessary attention. In some cases, the viral nature of such moments can even hurt careers. A misunderstood video can make sponsors back off, fans turn cold, or collaborators lose confidence. The internet’s permanence means that once something is uploaded, it rarely ever disappears, leaving public figures trapped in endless speculation.

Entitlement by the public

Social media has democratised fame, but it has also democratised gossip. Everyone now feels entitled to have an opinion on someone else’s life. The rise of citizen journalism has made privacy almost extinct.



From influencers and artists to politicians and content creators, anyone in the public eye has to live knowing they are one accidental video away from trending.

Kenyans walking in Nairobi CBD

However, this culture doesn’t just harm celebrities. It affects ordinary people, too. People have found their images circulating online after being filmed without consent

Can privacy be reclaimed?