Date, venue confirmed for Shalkido’s burial & memorial service

The late Sailors Gang member Shalkido Gacucu, will be laid to rest on October 16, following his death in a motorcycle accident earlier this month.
The musician’s family has announced that a requiem mass will be held on Wednesday, October 15, at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi from 11:30 a.m. before the burial the following day.
Shalkido was involved in a serious motorcycle crash on October 5 along Thika Road, between Githurai and Carwash, near Roysambu.
Emergency responders rushed him to Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH), where he was admitted in critical condition.
According to Oga Obinna, who had previously supported the artiste, doctors later declared Shalkido brain-dead due to extensive internal bleeding. He passed away while receiving treatment.
Eric Omondi leads the tribute
Comedian Eric Omondi has called on Kenya’s entertainment industry to come together and attend Shalkido’s requiem mass at All Saints Cathedral.
In an Instagram video posted on Monday, October 13, Eric said the mass will honour Shalkido not only as a family member but also as a colleague in the industry.
This Wednesday, we will be holding a requiem mass for our brother Shalkido at All Saints Cathedral next to Uhuru Park, starting at 11:30 a.m. Shalkido was a Gengetone artiste, a Mugithi performer, a gospel singer, a comedian, and an actor.
He urged fellow artistes and entertainers to show up in solidarity, describing the event as a chance to give Shalkido a respectful farewell.
“I am calling on the entire industry to come together and give our brother a well-deserved, respectable send-off."
Call for industry unity
Eric also mentioned that he expects to see members of the Sailors Gang, including Miracle Baby and Masilver, attend the service. He said their presence would be a strong show of unity and support for the family.
“This is the best way we can console the family, and I urge everyone to meet at All Saints Cathedral to honour him,” Eric added.
The musician had publicly asked for financial help earlier this year, prompting support from Eric Omondi and Oga Obinna.
Shalkido rose to fame as part of Sailors Gang, one of Kenya’s leading Gengetone groups. The group’s breakout hits, including 'Wamlambez' and 'Pekejeng', defined a musical era that resonated with the country’s youth.
In recent years, he had branched into solo work, experimenting with Mugithi and gospel music while occasionally performing comedy.