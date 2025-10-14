Date, venue confirmed for Shalkido’s burial & memorial service

The late Sailors Gang member Shalkido Gacucu, will be laid to rest on October 16, following his death in a motorcycle accident earlier this month.

The musician’s family has announced that a requiem mass will be held on Wednesday, October 15, at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi from 11:30 a.m. before the burial the following day.

Shalkido was involved in a serious motorcycle crash on October 5 along Thika Road, between Githurai and Carwash, near Roysambu.