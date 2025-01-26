Chiki Kuruka nominates Kenyan star who should feature in Young, Famous & African

Chiki Kuruka who is an avid fan of Netflix Reality TV series Young, Famous & African has given her recommendation on the Kenyan star who should feature in the popular show.

Expressing that she is an avid fan of the show and has been enjoying it, the fitness enthusiast and dancer had her recommendation and suggestion on who needed to be on the reality TV show that has captivated audiences.

Taking to Instagram, Chiki rooted for the Sauti Sol baritone vocalist, noting that he meets the cut.

She noted that the inclusion of Chimano would add flavour to the show.

Dear @youngfamousandafrican Your show is INCREDIBLE! The only thing that would make it better, would be the presence of @willis.chimano Please consider! From an avid fan.

READ: Zari Hassan's truth: Me & Diamond have a vibe

The Netflix TV reality TV series continues to captivate audiences globally.

It features the blitz, glamour and drama surrounding African celebrities as they navigate the complex web of everyday life experiences.

Viewers are taken along in every step of the way as their favourite celebrities provide a front-row access into the lives of glamorous lives of personalities in various industries.

Star-studded cast & drama

The drama and glamour come to life on the screen as the personlaities share their experiences on their luxurious lifestyles, relationships, family, business and careers.

The star-studded cast includes Diamond Platnumz from Tanzania, Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan, South African artiste Nadia Nakai, South African model and fitness enthusiast Kayleigh Schwark and Nigerian actress Anne Idibia.

The show also features, Namibian model and businessman Lui Munana, Ghanaian-American musician and socialite Fantana, Nigerian celebrity stylist and fashion influencer Swanky Jerry among others.

Young, Famous & African: Drama, emotions & the heavy realities of life

Laced with drama, emotions and the heavy realities of life, the show continues to rake in millions of views across the globe with the audience providing recommendations of who should be included.

While no celebrity from Kenya has been featured, the show is a hit locally with Kenyans suggesting notable personalities who should be included.