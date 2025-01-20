11 Kenyan personalities suggested for Young, Famous & African

Young, Famous and African, Netflix’s first-ever African reality show, has captivated audiences with its mix of drama, culture, affluence, and breathtaking scenery.

The series, which brings together stars from across the continent, is a celebration of African celebrity culture, showcasing their lives, careers, and relationships in intimate detail.

Shot in South Africa, the show features an ensemble cast of both men and women, but it’s the women who undeniably steal the spotlight.

Now in its third season, the series continues to dominate conversations on social media, sparking debates and controversies with each new episode.

Star-studded cast

The series brings together influential celebrities from various African nations, including South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zimbabwe. The male cast includes:

Andile Ncube (South African TV personality) Diamond Platnumz (Tanzanian music star) Swanky Jerry (Nigerian celebrity fashion stylist) Naked DJ (South African deejay) 2Baba (Nigerian music star) Shakib Lutaaya ( Zari's husband and Ugandan businessman)

But it’s the women who bring the drama and glamour, led by:

Khanyi Mbau (South African actress and TV personality) Zari Hassan (Ugandan businesswoman and socialite) Fantana (Ghanaian-American singer) Annie Macaulay-Idibia (Nigerian actress) Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwean-South African rapper) Ini Edo (Nigerian actress and filmmaker) Kayleigh Schwark (South African footballer & fitness enthusiast)

Where is Kenya’s representation?

Despite the show’s pan-African appeal, one glaring omission has frustrated Kenyan viewers: the lack of representation from their country.

Kenyans have taken to social media to express their disappointment, noting that the show’s criteria—fame, affluence, controversy, and glamour—are qualities that many Kenyan celebrities possess.

While it’s unclear how the cast is selected, fans have made it known that Kenya has no shortage of personalities who would bring charm, style, and drama to the series.

Kenyan stars fans want on Young, Famous & African

Fans have put forward their suggestions for Kenyan celebrities who would be perfect for Young, Famous and African. Here are the names that have sparked the most excitement:

Vera Sidika: The socialite and entrepreneur is no stranger to the limelight and has a knack for making headlines with her luxurious lifestyle and bold personality.

Amber Ray: Known for her controversial relationships and stunning social media presence, Amber would undoubtedly bring drama and intrigue.

Akothee: The self-proclaimed “President of Single Mothers” is one of Kenya’s wealthiest and most outspoken personalities.

Nelly Oaks: Akothee’s partner and manager would add an interesting dynamic to the cast.

Khaligraph Jones: The award-winning rapper, celebrated for his lyrical prowess, also boasts an opulent lifestyle that fits the show’s theme.

Minne Kariuki: The actress has a strong on-screen presence and a flair for drama, making her a fan-favourite choice.

Tanasha Donna: As Diamond Platnumz’s ex-partner and a talented musician, her inclusion would add depth to the storylines.

Achieng Agutu: The content creator and body positivity advocate is adored for her authenticity and would bring a refreshing vibe to the show.

Sandra Mbuvi: The daughter of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is known for her lavish lifestyle and would bring a unique perspective.

Joy Kendi: The stylish content creator is a trendsetter, and her presence would add a touch of elegance to the cast.