Diamond to feature in 2nd reality show, this time featuring U.S. stars

Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz is set to break new ground once again, this time, on an American stage.

The celebrated Bongo Flava musician, whose real name is Naseeb Abdul Juma, has been confirmed as one of the celebrity judges for Makin A Brand, a U.S.-based entrepreneurial reality show set to air from August 1–5, 2025.

He will be the first East African artist to join the show’s panel, appearing alongside American music heavyweights such as Trey Songz and Soulja Boy.

The show is hosted by renowned influencer Holly Barker, who is also one of the creative leads behind the project.

Makin A Brand: A launchpad for entrepreneurs

Making a Brand is more than just reality entertainment; it is a platform for ambitious entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to global stars.

Through mentorship, exposure, and investment opportunities, contestants are given tools to scale their startups. Diamond’s participation brings not just celebrity appeal but a unique African entrepreneurial lens to the show.

His involvement is seen as a major boost for African representation in global business and entertainment spheres.

From Netflix stardom to U.S. reality TV

Diamond is no stranger to reality television. He has been a central figure in the popular Netflix series 'Young, Famous & African', which premiered in 2022.

Sharing the screen with personalities like Khanyi Mbau, Zari Hassan, Swanky Jerry, Nadia Nakai, and 2Baba, the show delves into the glamorous yet complex lives of African celebrities.

The Netflix series played a pivotal role in cementing his continental appeal. Season 3 of the show aired in January 2025 and continued to explore his personal relationships, parenting journey, and business ventures.

In 2022, 'Young, Famous & African' was nominated for the UK’s National Reality TV Awards, further validating its global impact.

Who is Diamond Platnumz?

Diamond is one of Africa’s most successful musicians. With hits like 'Jeje', 'African Beauty', and 'Inama', he has amassed millions of fans across the continent and beyond.

His blend of Bongo Flava, Afropop, and amapiano has earned him collaborations with international stars including Ne-Yo, Rick Ross, and Alicia Keys.

Beyond music, Diamond is a serial entrepreneur. He is the founder and CEO of WCB Wasafi, one of East Africa’s biggest record labels, which has nurtured talents such as Zuchu, Rayvanny, and Mbosso.

He also owns Wasafi FM, Wasafi TV, and Zoom Extra, further demonstrating his grip on both the music and media industries.