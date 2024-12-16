Guardian Angel reacts to claims of secret second wife & child

Kenyan gospel singer Guardian Angel has spoken out against rumours suggesting he has been unfaithful to his wife, Esther Musila.

The allegations, which surfaced weeks ago, claimed that Guardian Angel had a child with another woman and had secretly married a second wife.

The rumours originated on TikTok, where a user commented on one of Esther’s posts, stating they had heard that Guardian Angel had secretly married another woman, who was allegedly pregnant with his child.

At the time, Esther dismissed the claims with a light-hearted response, jokingly saying, “It’s now you’re finding out? You will come so that we carry the baby.”

Guardian Angel reacts

In an interview with Plug TV on 15 December, the ‘Funga Mdomo’ hitmaker addressed the cheating allegations. He expressed his unwavering love for Esther and dismissed the rumours as baseless and irrelevant.

I don’t deal with such things. Those are just silly claims. I don’t have time for them. Such things pass quickly, and by now, they’re already forgotten. So, who is foolish now? Those people are left stranded, looking for the next thing to say.

The singer, who was recently named one of Kenya’s most-streamed artists, emphasised that he is content and fulfilled in his marriage. He explained that Esther gives him everything he could ever need and more.

Mi napenda bibi yangu.... Ile desighn napenda bibi yangu sijui kama kunamtu atanipea sijui vanilla ama strawberry. Coz pale kwa bibi yngu ni tipo. Kila kitu. Ananirespect ananipenada poa, ananisupport. Mi niko vizuri, niko na hela, niko na amani... So ni nini sasa? Mi niko vizuri sana. Kitu yoyote mwananume anaeza taka KUpata napata, na zaidi hata.

Handling public criticism

He shared that he does not respond to baseless allegations unless they reach a breaking point. Even then, he prefers to leave such matters to God before taking any further action.

If you push me to the wall, I will defend myself, and I will defend myself thoroughly. I first leave it to God, but if it gets out of hand, I will act, and it will be severe. If necessary, I will confront you directly and ask, ‘What’s the issue? Let’s talk openly.

Guardian Angel on kids with Musila

In the face of heavy backlash and criticism from the public, Guardian Angel and his wife have remained steadfast in their commitment to each other and their unconventional choices.

Guardian Angel's genuine affection for his wife shines through as he proclaims that she means more to him than just someone to give him children.

In a previous conversation, Guardian Angel said he would gracefully embrace opportunity to have a child with his wife, but he also accepts the possibility that it might not happen.