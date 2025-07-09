Matubia revealed that, despite her best efforts to forge a cooperative parenting arrangement for their daughter, Lung’aho misread her intentions and believed she was seeking reconciliation.

This miscommunication ultimately led to the collapse of their co‑parenting efforts, leaving Matubia to raise their child on her own terms.

Having already experienced what she describes as a ‘real’ first marriage to her eldest child’s father, Matubia insisted she did not wish to remarry.

According to Matubia, Lung’aho interpreted her outreach not as an invitation to co‑parent, but as an indication that she wanted to resume their romantic relationship.

Feeling her intentions had been misconstrued, Matubia ultimately took a step back and decided to solely provide for her kids, a decision she describes as both painful but necessary.

Reflecting on her healing journey, the actress said she went through celibacy, stopped drinking and focused on herself, children and work.

I would have waited, I would have learned from my first mistake and give my daughter a father that loves her. Because I tried, God knows I tried.

She insisted that her efforts of reaching out for Blessing were only for him to have a relationship with his child.

The actress has also been vocal about remaining in contact with her first child’s father, describing their relationship as “very good friends,” and had hoped the same for Blessing.

Jackie Matubia and Blessing's relationship timeline

Matubia and Lung’aho began their romantic journey in February 2021, after being co-stars on the TV drama Zora and meeting during a Switch TV interview.

Their relationship went public on Valentine’s Day 2022, when Matubia introduced him as her boyfriend and the father of her imminent child.

In April 2022, during Lung’aho’s birthday celebration, he proposed marriage to the actress, however she made it clear that a wedding was not an immediate priority.

The couple welcomed their daughter Zendaya in June 2022, marking a high point in their relationship.

However in July 2023, Matubia confirmed she was single on Instagram, referring to herself as “a proud single mother of two,” signalling the end of her relationship with Lung’aho.