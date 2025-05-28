Mom question Jackie Matubia had to google for an answer

Among the unexpected things actress Jackie Matubia has found herself searching online is “How to have a conversation with my preteen girl about sexual health.”

The mother of two says the topic was rarely discussed openly when she was growing up, but she’s determined to raise her daughters differently.

The Kalasha-nominated actress, known for her roles in ‘Tahidi High’ and ‘Salem' , is used to life in the spotlight. But at home, she faces the same questions as other parents, such as how to prepare your daughter for the real world without making it feel like a crisis.

“We grew up in homes where our parents couldn’t even bring up these topics,” Jackie says. “Even getting your first period was a big deal. I remember when I got mine. I had to wait for my dad and brothers to leave the house before I could even talk to my mom!”

Balancing motherhood and stardom

Now starring in Showmax’s reality franchise ‘The Mommy Club NBO' Matubia opens up about motherhood in a blend of humour and raw honesty.

She doesn’t pretend to have it all figured out. Instead, she leans into the chaos.

“It is no walk in the park. It feels like I am living 48 hours in a 24- hour day. Squeezing in time for work, my kids, friends, and even myself,” she says. “I may win big as an actress, but sometimes lose as a mom. My kids go to bed without me or wake up when I am not there.”

Matubia isn’t new to the juggle between single mother of two and professional actress. She’s, after all, a mother of two who has navigated complex coparenting dynamics over the years.

While her relationships have often drawn public interest, she doesn’t let people’s opinions shape how she relates with her daughters’ fathers.

“ Here’s my take: you don’t have to see eye to eye or even talk to each other ,” she says. “But if the father is willing to be in the child’s life, let him. Kids need that connection.”

Ready for love

Despite two relationships and equally public breakups, Matubia’s not jaded.

She says after two years of celibacy, she’s now open to love . But it will be on her terms.

“After two marriages, I didn’t even know what I wanted in a man. Two different people, two different styles.I had to pause and rediscover myself.”

Matubia as a mommy

The Nairobi edition of the Mommy Club franchise brings together a 5-member cast of high-achieving, multitasking mothers, and Jackie fits right in.

Though she’s not looking to swap places with anyone, “If I could trade lives for a day? I’d still choose me,” she says. “But Beyoncé wouldn’t be a bad second option.”

At the core of it all is her determination to parent differently to how she was parented. To build a home where questions about periods, puberty, or heartbreak don’t have to be whispered.

“With my girls, I want them to feel free, to feel safe, and open with me.”