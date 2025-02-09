Tanzanian R&B star Juma Jux walked down the aisle with his fiancé Priscilla Ajoke Ojo in a colourful wedding ceremony that made headlines on Friday, February 7.

The beautiful Islamic wedding ceremony (nikah) held in Dar es Salaam brought family, friends and celebrities together in a joyous celebration of a significant milestone.

It was a glamorous celebration of cultural harmony, religion and life, with the pair sealing their high-profile romance by committing to each other.

The bride settled on an elegant gold-beaded gown, matched with a stylish turban that borrowed from both her religion and cultural background while also blending in fashion.

The groom matched the bride’s look with a traditional white kanzu with a stylish keffiyeh on his head with a ceremonial sword.

The star-studded wedding was graced by Diamond Platnumz, Zuchu, Ommy Dimpoz, Marioo among others.

The celebrity pair of Diamond and Zuchu looked stunning with the WCB president donning a white kanzu with a gold-accented scarf.

Zuchu wore a maroon dress with a flowing veil and high heels for the occasion.

Priscilla's fame and family

Priscilla Ajoke Ojo is a Nigerian social media personality, brand influencer, actress and entrepreneur.

She is the daughter of renowned Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo.

She found her footing in entertainment at a young age and featured in a number of Nollywood films.

Marking a mark at a young age

She made a big mark at the age of 14 when she was nominated for the Best Child Actress Category at the Best Of Nollywood (BON) awards for her role in he movie Beyond Disability.

She has a strong presence across social media platforms where she creates lifestyle content and endorses brands.

Priscilla commands a following of more than 3.1 million on Instagram.

Creating her empire away from the shadows of he popular mum

The accomplished entrepreneur created her own empire away from the shadows of her equally popular family and renowned mother.