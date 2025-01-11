Music Latest Kenyan Music News & Updates Matata's 'Tuma Madoo' & other top songs released this week Matata's 'Tuma Madoo' & other top songs released this week Multi-grammy winner Mojo Morgan launches solo career with new single Mojo Morgan is a member of the Morgan Heritage band, often referred to as the 'Royal Family of Reggae,' that originally consisted of five siblings from the Morgan family. DJ Klasiq crowned Smirnoff Battle of the Beats Nairobi winner After a thrilling live showdown, DJ Klasiq has been crowned the Nairobi region winner of the Smirnoff Battle of the Beats (SBOB). January 14th surprise, Blue Ivy appearance mark Beyoncé's halftime show The highly anticipated show, streamed live on Netflix, introduced millions of viewers to her latest creative endeavour, Cowboy Carter, a country-inspired album that has garnered critical and commercial acclaim. Highlights and lowlights of Blankets and Wine December edition The Blankets & Wine festival, held on December 22, 2024, at Laureate Gardens within the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, showcased a vibrant celebration of Kenyan music and culture. Top 11 Kenyan albums & EPs released in 2024 Here are the top 11 remarkable Kenyan album and EP releases that graced our playlists in 2024 Arbantone artists of 2024 In 2024, the Kenyan music scene witnessed Abantone artists taking over the airwaves and dance floors with their infectious beats and fresh takes on the genre. From Gody Tennor’s 'Mukuchu' to Tipsy Gee's 'Risky', these artists breathed new life into Kenyan urban music. Best Kenyan Christmas songs to brighten your season List of best Kenyan Christmas songs to brighten your season History of Grammys, categories, iconic winners, impact on music trends In 2024, the Recording Academy, known for the Grammy Awards, announced plans to expand into Africa and the Middle East to support music creators in these regions. 6 great performances from Furaha City Festival [RANKED] While headlines on Willy Pozze and Diamond Platnumz's drama overshadowed the full experience at Furaha City Festival, #PulseEvents was on ground and can confirm that festival-goers were treated to some of the best performances East Africa has ever seen. Shad Mziki, Coster Ojwang bring romance to life in 'Wajue Ni Wewe' #PulseHotAndFresh: Here is a list of songs released this week. Kristoff marks his return with December party anthem featuring Trio Mio Kenyan rappers Kristoff and Trio Mio team up for "Asubuhi na Mapema," a festive anthem Top 10 most streamed Kenyan artists on Spotify in 2024 Discover the top Kenyan artists dominating Spotify streams in 2024 Ssaru's 'Utagongewa' & other top songs released this week #PulseHotAndFresh: Here is a list of songs released this week. Afropitchblack: South African DJ fuses Amapiano, Swahili to unite continents South African DJ Afropitchblack has released a captivating new track titled 'Sawa', blending the infectious rhythms of Amapiano with the soulful essence of Swahili lyrics. The artist aims to transcend musical borders, using the universal language of music to unite people across continents. Willy Paul, Mkadinali unite to shed light on weight of 'Society Pressure' #PulseHotAndFresh: Here is a list of songs released this week. Kenyan singer Versatile drops 'Balance' as he embarks on new musical journey Kenyan Dancehall artist Versatile drops 'Balance' as he embarks on new musical journey Sean MMG activates 'Repeat' mode & other top songs of the week #PulseHotAndFresh: Here is a list of songs released this week.