Ghanaian-American viral hitmaker Moliy has teamed up with Grammy-winning South African superstar Tyla for the new single 'Body Go'.

Released on October 17, 2025, the track is now available on all streaming platforms and unites two of Africa's most prominent musical talents.

'Body Go' is a fusion of R&B, Pop, Amapiano, and Afrobeats, crafted as a global dance anthem that celebrates confidence and movement.

Produced by French producer FRNCH and Grammy-winner DEE/MA, the song blends pulsating amapiano basslines with smooth Afrobeats melodies.

The collaboration aims to capture the vibrant energy of a night out in African cities from Accra and Lagos to Johannesburg and Nairobi.

The project was born from a shared vision between the two artists to celebrate feminine power, unity, and joy.

Artwork for 'Body Go' by Tyla and Moliy

The collaboration came together after Moliy recorded the initial track.

"When I was done recording the song, I just knew it needed another baddie, so I sent Tyla the record hoping she'd feel it," Moliy stated.

Tyla immediately connected with the song and recorded her verse before the two had even met in person.

Their bond was solidified upon their first meeting in New York City.

Tyla added, "I remember hearing 'Body Go' for the first time and thinking, 'Yeah, I need to be on this.' This one is special because it's so playful and light. It feels like you're outside with your girls, not thinking too hard, just living, just moving".

First Ghanaian musician to perform at the BET Awards

This single follows the massive success of Moliy’s record-breaking global hit, 'Shake It To The Max - FLY [Remix]', which surpassed one billion streams.

The track held the number one position on Billboard's U.S. Afrobeats Songs Chart for 22 consecutive weeks and was named a Song of the Summer 2025 by both Spotify and TikTok.

Moliy also made history as the first Ghanaian musician to perform at the BET Awards.

Tyla is a Grammy Award-winning artist whose breakout single 'Water' became a worldwide cultural phenomenon.

Tyla

The hit earned her a Grammy for Best African Music Performance and made her the highest-charting African female soloist in the history of the Billboard Hot 100.

Her self-titled debut album surpassed one billion Spotify streams within three months of its release and featured collaborations with Tems and Travis Scott.