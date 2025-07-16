Held in Lagos, the Africa Golden Awards 2025 recognised standout Africans in entertainment, leadership and media.

Kenyan talent stood out with four notable wins that cut across politics, music, television and film. Here’s a look at the local stars who flew the flag high at the 2025 edition of the awards.

1. Babu Owino - Top Influential Young African Leader of the Year

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino

Babu Owino was named Top Influential Young African Leader of the Year.

Babu rose to national fame as the chairman of the Students’ Organisation of Nairobi University before being elected MP for Embakasi East in 2017.

The Africa Golden Awards praised him for visionary leadership and his consistent focus on youth empowerment and social justice.

His recognition places him among leading young African voices making an impact beyond politics.

2. Khaligraph Jones - Best Lyricist of the Year

Khaligraph Jones took home the Best Lyricist award.

Rapper Khaligraph Jones

Born and raised in Kayole, Nairobi, the rapper has been a force in the Kenyan music scene since 2008, gaining a reputation for strong lyrical content and raw storytelling.

The award recognised his mastery of language, flow and his ability to address everyday issues through music. It is yet another testament to the global appeal of Kenyan hip-hop.

THE PEN IS PROVEN MIGHTIER ONCE AGAIN! Kenya’s rap King 👑 KHALIGRAPH JONES has been officially crowned BEST LYRICIST OF THE YEAR at the prestigious 2025 AFRICA GOLDEN AWARDS cementing his status as Africa’s wordsmith king! 🏆✍️

3. Vera Sidika – Top Female Reality TV Star of the Year

Vera Sidika

Socialite and entrepreneur Vera Sidika was crowned Top Female Reality TV Star.

She gained fame after appearing in P‑Unit’s 'You Guy' video in 2012 and later starred in Nairobi Diaries.

In 2024, she joined the cast of Real Housewives of Nairobi, a role that has expanded her media presence further.

The Africa Golden Awards hailed her for her impact on reality television and her unmatched influence on social media, where she commands millions of followers.

Her award reflects the growing power of digital content creators and the evolution of African reality TV.

4. Pascal Tokodi - Best Actor of the Year

Actor and musician Pascal Tokodi bagged the Best Actor title, adding to his growing list of accolades.

Actor Pascal Tokodi

His most recent role in the series Ba Maru has been praised for its emotional depth and cultural relevance.

The award also recognised his broader contribution to film and television on the continent.

Outside acting, Pascal continues to pursue music, with hits like 'African Lady' and 'Sitaki' under his belt.

A cultural powerhouse

These four wins reflect the diversity and strength of Kenyan talent.

From Parliament to recording studios to reality TV to film sets, Babu Owino, Khaligraph Jones, Vera Sidika and Pascal Tokodi are proof that Kenyan creatives and changemakers are being seen, celebrated and honoured on the African stage.