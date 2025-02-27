The 2025 Trace Awards took place on February 26 at the Mora Resort in Zanzibar, celebrating the best in African and Afro-inspired music.

The event brought together top artists, industry stakeholders, and music lovers from across the world.

One of the biggest wins of the night came from Kenya’s Bien-Aimé Baraza, who was the only Kenyan nominee at the awards.

He clinched the Best Artist in East Africa award, beating top Tanzanian artists like Diamond Platnumz, Jux, Zuchu, Nandy, Harmonize, and Marioo, as well as other regional stars like Joshua Baraka (Uganda) and Rophnan (Ethiopia).

The awards featured 24 categories, recognising artists from over 30 countries in Africa, South America, the Caribbean, the Indian Ocean, and Europe.

The night also celebrated Africa’s growing influence on global music, with Afrobeats, amapiano, bongo flava, and more taking centre stage

Full List of Winners at Trace Awards 2025

Global Awards

Song of the Year – Titom & Yuppe – ‘Tshwala Bam’ (South Africa)

Album of the Year – Rema – Heis (Nigeria)

Best Collaboration – Tamsir & Team Paiya – ‘Coup du Marteau’ (Ivory Coast)

Best Music Video – Meji Alabi – Rema ‘DND’ (Nigeria)

Best Dancer – Makhadzi (South Africa)

Best DJ – DJ Moh Green – ‘Kelele’ (Algeria)

Best Hip Hop Artist – Didi B (Ivory Coast)

Pan-African Awards

Best Global African Artist – Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Best Male Artist – Rema (Nigeria)

Best Female Artist – Tyla (South Africa)

Best Live Performance – Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Best Producer – P.Priime – ‘MMS’ (Nigeria)

Best Gospel Artist – Mercy Chinwo (Nigeria)

Regional Awards

Best Artist – East Africa – Bien (Kenya)

Best Artist – West Africa (Anglophone) – Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Best Artist – Southern Africa – Tyler ICU (South Africa)

Best Artist – Francophone Africa – Josey (Ivory Coast)

Best Artist – Lusophone Africa – Chelsea Dinorath (Angola)

Best Artist – Tanzania – Nandy (Tanzania)

International & Diaspora Awards

Best Artist – Europe – Joe Dwet File (France/Haiti)

Best Artist – Brazil – Duquesa (Brazil)

Best Artist – Caribbean – Lea Churro (Reunion Island)

Best Artist – Indian Ocean – Barth (Reunion)

Special Recognition

Lifetime Achievement Award – D’Banj (Nigeria)

Trace Awards 2025: Celebrating Africa’s Global Impact

The awards were part of the Trace Awards & Summit, a three-day event that brought together artists, producers, DJs, managers, investors, and brands.