Fresh African faces at the BET awards, why these new stars are a must-watch

The 2025 BET Awards have once again proven that the global stage is wide open for Africa’s emerging musical talent.

With an exciting mix of new artists making their debut at the prestigious event, this year’s nominees reflect not just the continent’s diversity but also its rising influence in global pop culture.

From Tanzania to South Africa and Nigeria, here are the fresh faces of African music that caught the attention of BET, and why you should be paying close attention to their next moves.

Abigail Chams - Tanzania

At only 21, Abigail Chams is already being called the future of Tanzanian pop. Blending Swahili, English, and contemporary Afrobeat rhythms, she has carved out a niche that speaks to both Gen Z and traditional Bongo Flava fans.

Nominated for Best New International Act, Abigail's selection signals BET’s growing interest in East African music.



Her breakout single 'Closer' gained traction across streaming platforms, and her fashion-forward visuals and bold messaging make her a complete package.

Dlala Thukzin - South Africa

If you've danced to an Amapiano or Gqom track recently, chances are Dlala Thukzin had a hand in it.



This Durban-born producer and DJ was also nominated for Best New International Act, thanks to his high-energy tracks like "Phuze" and "iPlan" that have become mainstays on African dance floors.

What makes Dlala Thukzin stand out is his ability to fuse genres; his mixes tap into Afro-house, electronic, and spiritual sounds, creating a unique audio signature.

Maglera Doe Boy - South Africa

Representing a gritty, lyrical edge in South African hip hop, Maglera Doe Boy has built a loyal following with his clever storytelling and use of the Tswana language in rap.



His inclusion in the Best New International Act category marks a well-deserved nod to authenticity and originality.

Maglera’s debut project 'Diaspora' brought a fresh lens to township life, challenging stereotypes and highlighting the resilience of South Africa’s youth.

Shallipopi - Nigeria

Known for viral street anthems like 'Elon Musk', Shallipopi is part of a wave of Gen Z artists redefining Nigerian pop.



His raw delivery and slang-heavy lyrics might confuse outsiders, but that’s exactly the point, he makes music for his people, and now, the world is listening.

Nominated for Best New International Act, Shallipopi’s unfiltered style offers a refreshing counterpoint to Nigeria’s glossier Afropop exports like Rema and Wizkid.

TxC - South Africa

The South African DJ duo TxC, made up of Tarryn and Clairise, are arguably Amapiano’s most recognisable female ambassadors.



Nominated for Best New International Act, their high-energy sets and iconic fashion presence have made them a festival favourite across the continent.

With millions of streams and international gigs under their belt, they are breaking boundaries in a genre often dominated by men.

Their nomination is not just a win for Amapiano, it’s a win for female DJs across Africa.

Why these artists are must-watch