Lynne Njihia announces break up with Eric Omondi, here's a timeline of their love

Lynne Njihia has officially called it quits with comedian Eric Omondi.

In a short but emotional statement shared on April 8, 2025, she revealed that ending the relationship wasn’t an easy choice, but it was necessary for her peace, growth, and the future she wants for herself and her daughter.

The news came as a surprise to many, especially since the couple had shared so many special moments with the public over the years and had recently enjoyed a vacation in Dubai.

Here’s a look back at the timeline of Eric and Lynne’s relationship, from their unexpected first meeting to the moments that shaped their bond.

Timeline of Lynn Njihia and Eric Omondi's relationship

April 2020: First Meeting

In early April 2020, Eric and Lynne met during an audition for one of Eric's comedy sketches in Karen.

Lynne, then a university student engaged in various shoots, was introduced to the project by a friend and was unaware that Eric was involved.

Their connection was immediate. Lynne described Eric as quiet and shy, a contrast to his public comedic persona.

“It was our first meeting, and the chemistry was instant. It was the first week of April 2020. A friend introduced me to one of his skits, and I went to the shoot not knowing it was for Eric Omondi,” she said in an interview.

She emphasised that she was dating Eric Otieno, the person behind the comedian, and took his intentions seriously. ​

Late 2022: Miscarriage

The couple faced a heartbreaking miscarriage in late 2022. Eric shared the news on social media, requesting prayers during this challenging period.

Despite the loss, their bond strengthened as they navigated the grief together.

February 14, 2023

Valentine’s Day 2023 came with a big surprise. Eric went down on one knee and proposed to Lynne in a romantic setup that caught many off guard.

The engagement was announced with matching photos and videos showing a beaming Lynne and a clearly emotional Eric.

For fans who had watched their journey from the start, this moment felt like the natural next step. It was one of those grand gestures that reminded everyone just how deeply the two seemed to care for each other.

July 2023: Gender Reveal Party

In July 2023, Eric organized an elaborate gender reveal party for Lynne attended by close family and friends .

The event featured a waterfall reveal, announcing they were expecting a baby girl.

August 9, 2023: Birth of Daughter, Princess Kyla Omondi

Eric shared a heartfelt photo of himself holding Kyla, expressing his joy and introducing her to the world.

This birth marked a new chapter for the couple, especially following their previous loss. ​

January 2025: Clarification on Marital Status and Family Plans

In January 2025, during a YouTube Q&A session, Lynne addressed their relationship status, clarifying that they were engaged but not yet married.

She also dispelled rumours about Eric having other children, asserting that she was his only partner with whom he had a child.

Additionally, Lynne opened up about the challenges she faced during pregnancy and mentioned that they were not planning for another child until she fully healed. ​

March 2025: Public Defense of Lynne's Weight Loss

Following public scrutiny over Lynne's post-pregnancy weight loss, Eric defended her in interviews, emphasising her dedication to fitness and dismissing negative comments.

He highlighted that Lynne's transformation was a result of her discipline and consistency, urging the public to respect her choices.

March 2025: Lynne's Modeling Career and Potential Relocation

In late March 2025, Lynne announced signing a contract with a UK-based modeling agency.

She expressed her commitment to pursuing modeling and indicated that she might relocate abroad if her career required it.

Eric supported her ambitions, stating his willingness to visit her and emphasizing the importance of her following her dreams.

In April 2025: Break up