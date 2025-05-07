The 'Mommy Club NBO' cast: What to expect from new reality show in town

Reality show lovers are set to be thrilled this May as The Mommy Club NBO, the latest addition to the popular Mommy Club franchise, makes its debut.
This Kenyan instalment follows five Nairobi-based mothers whose lives stretch beyond luxury into the messier, more meaningful side of motherhood, identity, and ambition.
While the show promises its fair share of glamour, what makes it stand out is its focus on the layered, sometimes chaotic, reality of raising children in the public eye.
Jackie Matubia: Unfiltered and fiercely family-first
Actress and influencer Jackie Matubia, 34, is among the five featured women. A mother of two girls from different relationships, she’s never shied away from sharing her parenting journey online.
Jackie is candid about co-parenting and her desire for her daughters to have meaningful relationships with both sides of their family.
DJ Pierra Makena: Bold, single, and thriving
At 43, DJ Pierra Makena is one of Kenya’s most recognisable female entertainers—and one of the most unapologetic single mums on the show.
Raising her daughter Ricca Pokot solo, she’s open about being unmarried and unbothered by the societal pressures that often come with that.
Pierra’s relationship with her daughter is at the heart of her story—playful, honest, and grounded in mutual respect.
Carey Priscilla: Beauty boss with a busy home
Carey Priscilla, 35, is a digital creator and the founder of a beauty school, juggling business growth with raising three kids.
Known for her funny skits with husband Benitto, she lets viewers in on the day-to-day chaos and joy of her family life.
She recently made headlines after sharing that she had asked her husband to get a vasectomy—a topic rarely discussed so openly by Kenyan couples, let alone on camera.
Lynne Njihia: Young, honest, and in the spotlight
At just 23, Lynne Njihia brings a fresh perspective to the show. A first-time mum and fiancée to comedian Eric Omondi, Lynne documents her post-pregnancy journey with a rawness that’s hard to ignore.
Her content is refreshingly uncurated—showing the exhaustion, the transformation, and the quiet wins that come with figuring out motherhood while still figuring out yourself.
Ofentse Tsipa: Between life coaching and parenting
South African-born Ofentse Tsipa, 36, rounds out the cast. A life coach, podcaster, wife, and mother of two, she splits her time between guiding others and navigating her own life.
Her story includes balancing university studies at USIU with raising a family and running a personal development brand.
Ofentse’s journey is one of controlled chaos—one she shares with honesty and introspection, offering a view into how personal growth and motherhood often go hand-in-hand.
The show is by produced by D&R Studios, the team behind 'The Real Housewives of Nairobi', 'Roast House' and more.