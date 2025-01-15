Pastor Ezekiel reacts after praise & worship man impregnates colleague [Video]

Kilifi-based televangelist Pastor Ezekiel Odero has stepped in to provide guidance and support to a young woman from his church’s Praise and Worship team after she revealed she was pregnant by a fellow team member.

The situation, shared during a congregation meeting, highlighted the preacher's focus on forgiveness and hope.

A surprising confession

The young woman bravely disclosed her predicament, explaining that her romantic partner had abandoned her upon learning of her pregnancy.

Pastor Ezekiel responded with empathy rather than judgement, addressing the congregation with an impactful statement.

So this is a child of praise and worship. This man will not marry you and does not deserve to marry you. If he marries you, he will leave you within two months because you and him dirtified the sanctuary of God.

A prophecy of renewal

Pastor Ezekiel went on to deliver a prophetic message, assuring the woman of a brighter future. He predicted that she would have a baby boy and would eventually find happiness with a man of faith.

The man who will marry you is also a minister. At the moment, he has someone, but his lover will cheat on him. He will remain single for two years until he meets you. He will become a man of God, and you will have a church.

The power of confession and forgiveness

Pastor Ezekiel lauded the woman for her honesty and repentance, assuring her that she was now free from guilt.

His message of forgiveness resonated deeply with the congregation, reminding them of the importance of grace in times of difficulty.

“When you confess your sins, you are no longer held by guilt,” Pastor Ezekiel explained, reinforcing the power of faith and redemption.