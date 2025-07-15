Pastor James Ng’ang’a weighed in on viral rumours that Prophet David Owuor predicted the world would end at midnight on August 2, 2025.

Speaking at his Neno Evangelism Centre pulpit on July 14, he challenged anyone setting a date for the end of days, asking: "Ati dunia inaisha tarehe mbili? Hata Yesu alisema hajui siku, sasa wewe prophet unajuaje?"

A video of his remarks quickly spread on Facebook and TikTok, drawing laughter and sparking debate.

Pastor Ng'ang'a

In the clip, Ng’ang’a also quipped that his counterpart’s long beard might be clouding his judgment, suggesting a trim could restore clarity.

The video drew laughter, praise for Ng’ang’a’s plain‑spoken warning and some criticism for its mocking tone.

Prophet Owuor's church denies claims

David Owuor

That same day, the Ministry of Repentance and Holiness issued an official statement denying all doomsday claims.

The church described the reports as false and misleading, intended to damage its reputation.

It reminded members that “nobody knows the day or the hour” and asked the public to cease sharing unverified claims.

The statement stressed that Prophet Owuor never announced an August 2, 2025 prophecy.

This clarification sought to stem confusion after social media was flooded with sensational headlines and clips.

The church’s clarification aimed to stem confusion and prevent panic.

These claims are false, baseless, malicious, and intended to harm not only the reputation of The Holy Ministry of Repentance and the prophet of God Yahweh but also the unity and testimony of our Church.

Social media reactions

Kenyans responded with a mix of amusement and scepticism. Some applauded Ng’ang’a’s critical approach, highlighting the need for careful thinking when preachers make extraordinary claims.

Others defended Owuor’s ministry, noting that past prophecies by various religious figures had also failed to materialise.

Comment sections ranged from lighthearted jokes to earnest discussions about the role of prophecy in faith. Some responded humorously, making fun of the situation.

A wider lesson

The episode follows several high‑profile unfulfilled doomsday warnings both in Kenya and abroad. Sensational claims can gain momentum online before official responses catch up.

The church’s formal denial underscores the importance of verifying information and resisting the spread of false prophecies.

Ultimately, the incident serves as a cautionary tale about the power of viral content and the capability of fake news to spread.