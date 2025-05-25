Was Pastor Ng’ang’a slapping incident faked? Its effects & what victim received

Willy Mwangi, the man who was slapped by Pastor James Ng’ang’a has revisited the incident, opening up on how the incident affected him and demanding justice as well as compensation from the controversial preacher.

Mwangi explained that the incident which happened at Neno Evangelism Centre during a church service left him humiliated and struggling to survive, breaking down its impacts on his life into both emotional and financial effects.

The resident of Dandora estate revealed that the incident which was captured on camera and went viral badly damaged his reputation and he has been unable to recover from the events of the day.

His small business was also not spared as he explained that selling fruits or coffee that he used to do before the incident has become a challenge with people gossiping and laughing behind his back.

According to him, the controversial preacher should have at least cared to ask why he was sleeping in church instead of assaulting him.

“Mimi ni mkaazi wa Dandora na ninauza kahawa. ile mambo haijanifuraisha hata kidogo. Mtu kunipiga makofi kwa kakanisa na hakuniuliza kwa nini nilikuwa nalala kwa kanisa. Iyo maneno imenikasirisha moyoni mimi, juu ata kuuza kahawa au matunda siwezi uza juu sasa watu wananichekelea,” Mwangi recounted.

He added that some people have been quick to accuse him of having been paid by Pastor Ng’ang’a while in reality, he only received a suit and a pair of shoes from the self-styled cleric .

Was the incident staged? Victim clarifies

Mwangi expressed regret at accepting the suit and shoes that the preacher offered, stating that doing so has ruined him.

There was no plan. He told me to take the suit so that people would think he bribed me. But this has ruined me. I just want justice.

On allegations that the whole incident was planed as stage-managed, Mwangi maintained that it was not, as it all unfolded during his usual prayers sessions at the church.

Mwangi also expressed fear over his life, citing his financial condition that is a sharp contrast to the cleric’s deep pockets with elaborate security detail.

Some people claim that I was given money by Pastor N’ang’a and depleted it, but the truth is that he only gave me a suit and a pair of shoes. Unlike him (Ng’ang’a) I do not have body guards or money. I fear for my life because I do not know what will happen to me next.

Frequenting Pastor Ng'ang'a's Neno Evangelism Centre

He confirmed that he frequents Neno Evangelism Centre for prayers and overnight services adding that the day in question was like any other that he sought blessings at the church, but one which ended in humiliation.

For the assault, Mwangi now wants fair compensation and urged authorities to pick up the matter and ensure that justice is served and the preacher held accountable for his actions.

I went to church looking for blessings, but I ended up getting slapped. I want this case to be followed up, and I want him to pay me for that slap. My business has really suffered

Subjected to indignity & demands for compensation

He further accused the pastor of splashing his photos and videos on social media to drive engagement, exposing him to further humiliation with no concern for his dignity .

According to him, the preacher shared the images and videos on social media to get traction without his consent.