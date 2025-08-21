Samidoh finally breaks free from police service, but what’s he planning next?

Mugithi musician Samuel Muchoki, better known as Samidoh, has officially left the National Police Service (NPS). His resignation, which took effect on July 20, 2025, has been confirmed by Inspector General Douglas Kanja.

Kanja told the press that the service accepted Samidoh’s letter, ending his years as a police officer and clearing the way for him to pursue his personal ambitions.

Mugithii singer Samidoh Muchoki

Background to the Exit

Samidoh’s resignation comes after months of friction with his superiors. He was accused of abandoning duty and engaging in political activities, both offenses under police regulations.

The controversy gained traction earlier this year when a clip showed him entertaining a crowd chanting “Wantam”, a slogan associated with opposition to President William Ruto’s re-election bid.

Following the incident, he was reassigned to the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) in Gilgil, while disciplinary proceedings were initiated.

Legal Defense

The singer responded to the accusations by moving to the High Court, where he secured anticipatory bail to protect himself from arrest.

In his defence, Samidoh presented an official letter signed by Mathew Kutoh, a senior police administrator, granting him permission to travel to the United States between May 20 and June 9, 2025.

Mugithi singer Samidoh Muchoki

This evidence contradicted claims that he had deserted without authorisation. Still, had he remained in the force, he risked a fine, reprimand, or dismissal through the disciplinary process. His resignation effectively ended the standoff.

Looking Ahead

With his exit from the police, Samidoh is now free to fully concentrate on his flourishing Mugithi career, which has attracted a global audience.

His growing influence has also sparked speculation that he might pursue political office in the near future.

Though he has yet to comment publicly on his next move, his resignation closes one chapter while opening new possibilities in both entertainment and politics.

Kikuyu musician Samuel Muchoki aka Samidoh

To understand why the Mugithi superstar known as Samidoh finally hung up his uniform, one must look back at a life defined by a constant, challenging duality.

Long before the adoring crowds and international tours, there was Constable Muchoki, badge number 112282. He joined the Administration Police (AP) service in 2013, a young man from Ol Jororok, Nyandarua County, seeking the stability and honour of a uniformed career, a path once walked by his own late father, who was also an officer.

His early years in the service were a far cry from the glamour he would later embrace. His first posting was to Dadaab, one of the most demanding assignments in the country, working amidst the sprawling refugee camps and the ever-present threat of cross-border insecurity.

It was in the crucibles of tough postings like Dadaab and, later, Eastleigh in Nairobi, that Samidoh honed the discipline he was known for. Yet, even as he fulfilled his duties, another passion burned brightly.

Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh in police uniform