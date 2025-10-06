The comedy trio 3 Men Army and the producer and DJ Regun have officially announced their departure from NRG Radio.

The announcement was made on October 6, 2025, through a joint statement posted on their official social media channels, bringing an end to their chapter at the urban radio station.

In the statement, the entertainers described their tenure at the station as an "amazing chapter" filled with "love, laughs, and unforgettable moments on and off the mic."

They extended their appreciation to everyone who tuned in and supported their programme.

The statement concluded by looking toward the future, assuring their audience, "This isn't goodbye—it's just the next adventure. Stay tuned."

The Hotbox

The partnership began when 3 Men Army and DJ Regun first joined NRG Radio.

Their show, titled 'The Hotbox,' became a key feature of the station.

3 Men Army performing

The collaboration was a strategic move to merge the trio's massive digital following with NRG's broadcast platform.

The show’s format leveraged the group's signature unfiltered humour, with DJ Regun curating the musical identity of the brand while also contributing to the on-air conversation.

97s Podcast

Their departure follows a string of high-profile exits by superstars from NRG in recent years, with the station having previously seen the departure of influential personalities such as Andrew Kibe and Kamene Goro.

Other notable exits include veteran presenter Mwalimu Rachel, King Kalala , Natalie Githinji , and, more recently, Shaq The Yungin.

3 Men Army

Beyond the airwaves, 3 Men Army continues to build their digital media empire.

Their primary platform is their YouTube channel, which features their popular skits and content.

They also command a significant audience on TikTok and Instagram, which serve as extensions of their brand.

In addition to their video content, the trio hosts the popular 'The 97s Podcast,' where they engage in long-form discussions on a range of social and cultural topics.

Their work is further supported by a portfolio of brand partnerships and endorsements with major corporations.

Similarly, DJ Regun continues his career as a prominent figure in the music and entertainment industry.

Dj Regun

He remains an active professional DJ and music producer, handling corporate events, club nights, and music festivals.