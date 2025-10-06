Inside Bishop Muthee Kiengei’s ministry & why it reasonates with every generation

On Sunday, October 5th, Bishop Muthee Kiengei hosted a thanksgiving service for Kaluma Boy a young man whose story recently touched many hearts online. The emotional ceremony, held at the Jesus Compassion Ministry (JCM) headquarters in Thika, drew hundreds of congregants and thousands more who followed the service online.



It was a moment that once again highlighted the unique way Kiengei’s runs his ministry. While many pastors run ministries anchored in tradition, Kiengei’s approach is abit different.

He has turned his personal story into a movement that combines spirituality, social impact, and digital innovation.



His church is not just a place of worship; it has become a space where faith meets humanity, where modern challenges are addressed with openness, and where no one feels left behind.

Bishop Benson Gathungu Kamau, widely known as Muthee Kiengei,

From entertainment to the pulpit, a journey of transformation

Muthee Kiengei’s story is unlike that of most pastors. Once a well-known comedian and radio host, his transition into ministry was unexpected but deeply transformative. His past in entertainment gave him a sense of relatability a quality that continues to set him apart. Kiengei often draws from his own experiences of struggle, reinvention, and redemption when preaching.

Embracing digital tools to reach online congregants

Another aspect of Kiengei’s ministry is its strong digital presence. He has fully embraced social media as a tool for reaching wider audiences.



Every Sunday, thousands of Kenyans both at home and in the diaspora tune in to watch his live-streamed sermons on Facebook and YouTube.

Through these platforms, the Jesus Compassion Ministry has evolved into a digital church that connects believers far beyond Thika.



Online followers participate in prayers, share testimonies, and even contribute financially to philanthropic projects.

A ministry rooted in compassion and action

True to its name, the Jesus Compassion Ministry lives up to its mission of showing love through action.



Beyond preaching, Kiengei has become a voice of hope for the vulnerable. His Kiengei Live Foundation supports widows, orphans, and families in need.

His ministry’s approach, combining spirituality with social responsibility, makes him stand out in a generation where some church leaders are more focused on personal prosperity than community upliftment.

Authenticity and modern leadership

Reverend Kiengei’s leadership style is refreshingly open and interactive. He doesn’t isolate himself from his congregation or act overly sanctimonious.

