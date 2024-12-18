The Bahatis ex-nanny tearfully recounts painful moment while working in the mansion

Josephine Kinuche, a former employee of popular content creators Diana Marua and Bahati, has revealed details about her private life, including her most heart-wrenching experience.

Josephine, who worked for the Bahatis for four years, shared her story during a Q&A session with her fans, shedding light on a personal tragedy that changed her life forever.

Lowest moment of her life

While reflecting on her time working for the Bahati family, Josephine recalled a life-altering day in March 2023 when she received news about her mother’s hospitalisation. “It was on March 7, 2023,” she explained emotionally. “My sister Eliza called to tell me our mum was unwell.”

At the time, Josephine was working alongside her other sister Jane. She rushed to the hospital to check on her mother but had to return to work shortly after.

Days later, another Eliza called to inform her that their mother wanted to see her at the hospital. This marked the beginning of a painful journey.

Bahati & Diana’s support during difficult time

Josephine revealed that Bahati and Diana were in Dubai when her mother’s condition worsened. Despite being miles away, the couple showed great understanding and compassion.

Josephine reached out to them for permission to travel back home and be with her mother, and they wholeheartedly supported her decision.

In her last conversation with Bahati, Josephine shared the phone with her mother. She tearfully recounted how her mother expressed her gratitude for Bahati’s kindness. “My mum said, ‘This young man is kind-hearted. I have seen him for the first time on my deathbed. I wish I could have met him earlier,’” Josephine revealed.

Diana, too, reached out during this period but preferred audio calls, explaining that she was still traumatised by her own mother’s passing.

Pain of losing a mother

Josephine’s most emotional recollection was the moment she lost her mother. She described how she and her sister alternated staying with their mother, taking shifts to be inside and outside the hospital room.

“One day, I stepped out briefly to the house, and my sister called me, crying, to say that mum had passed away...It still feels like it happened just yesterday. That process was so painful.

Why Josephine left The Bahatis

Kinuche, a Luhya from Western Kenya and a teacher by profession, recently disclosed she was no longer working for the Bahatis.