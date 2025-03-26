Too soon? Debate arises as Florence Roberts’ husband remarries 1 year after her death

The remarriage of Robert Eloi, the husband of the late gospel singer Florence Roberts, has sparked a heated debate on social media about the appropriate time to move on after the loss of a spouse.



Barely a year after Florence’s passing, Robert tied the knot with his new bride, Susan, raising questions about whether there should be a set mourning period before remarrying.

Videos and photos of Robert’s wedding have circulated widely online. The couple, captured signing their marriage certificate and laughing together, appeared joyful and in love.



However, their union has been met with mixed reactions, with some congratulating Robert for finding happiness again, while others feel he moved on too quickly.

Critics question whether Susan was already in the picture before Florence’s passing, while others argue that grief is personal and no one should dictate how long a person should mourn before moving forward.

Here are some reactions:



Reaction one: Next on men will always choose them.It is not even 1 year yet since Florence Roberts died.Pastor Robert ndio huyu ashapata the love of his life, arusi tunayo hatuna?Alilili!

Reaction two: Si Robert ange ngoja ata kaburi ya Florence Robert ikauke ndio ahowe mwingine yauwah

Reaction three: It's barely 10 months since Luo Gospel Singer Florence Roberts rested, and today the husband was already celebrating a new marriage as he wedded a new wife. Don't be shocked that the new wife Susan was in Florence's burial ceremony.

Robert Eloi’s experience with grief

Robert has previously spoken about the immense pain he endured following Florence’s passing. The illness that claimed Florence's life took hold around mid-February when her husband was away in Tanzania.

Pastor Robert fondly remembered her for her straightforwardness, noting, "My dear wife's life was indeed a pressure and she will be missed beyond measure... Florence was this woman who would rebuke you in public and in the pulpit. She worked hard. She love making her own money."

During Florence’s burial, her father made an emotional appeal to Robert, asking him not to cut ties with the family. Following Robert’s remarriage, it remains unclear whether he has maintained communication with Florence’s family.

Pastors who remarried after losing their wives

Robert Eloi is not the first clergyman to remarry after losing a spouse. Several pastors have also made similar decisions, leading to discussions about how long one should wait before moving on.

1. Pastor James Ng’ang’a

The founder of Neno Evangelism Centre lost his first wife and later married Loise Mercy Murugi in 2012. His decision was met with backlash, with over 700 women reportedly leaving his church in protest.

2. Pastor Mark Kariuki