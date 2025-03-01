Class, elegance & luxury in Millicent Omanga’s car collection worth over 70 million

Millicent Omanga might have problems but money is not one of them going by her display of affluence on social media and lavish car collection.

The taps of cash never seem to stop running for her and in a world where luxury cars have become the status symbol of the super-wealthy, she has joined an exclusive club that boasts of luxurious car collection that only those with money can afford.

Omanga who was appointed to the Board of Directors at Kenya Shipyards Limited started the year 2025 in style, making news with her extravagant taste in luxury cars.

She showcased her latest acquisition, a sleek Audi RSQ8 that is designed for both speed, luxury and status.

With a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, the RSQ8 is a beast on the road with an impressive 591 horsepower and 800 Nm of torque and can hit top speed of between 250 km/h to 305 km/h.

It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds and boasts of Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system that enhances its grip with the 8-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission ensuring that it does not disappoint those who can afford it.

A brand-new 2025 Audi RSQ8 ranges from Sh 35 to 40 million.

Used models (2020-2023) are not cheap either as they come at a cost of between Ksh 18 to 30 million.

Swanky Bentley Bentayga

In November last year, the former nominated Senator flexed her financial muscles, unleashing a swanky Bentley Bentayga that was the talk of town for a while.

She celebrated the latest addition to her car collection, attributing it to God.

Every good and perfect gift is from above , coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows.

According to car website Kai & Karo, the price of a Bentley Bentayga starts at Sh20 million and could reach Sh27 million depending on the model.

Range Rover: Millicent Omanga's biggest risk

Last year, as public anger mounted with politicians flaunting their wealth- an indication that they were minting millions as hard economic times took its toll on Kenyans with increased taxation being a nightmare to many, Omanga was counting her blessings as the cash taps continued to run.

She unveiled a sleek Range Rover which she proudly flaunted on social media claiming that the same was her biggest risk.

Boasting of some of the best technological features and enhanced safety standards, the sleek SUV retails at between between Sh 34 million and KSh 49 million.

Lexus LX600: An expensive acquisition

A black Lexus LX600 is among the expensive acquisitions that grace her garage which she recently gave Kenyans a glimpse of via a video and has since expanded.

The top-tier luxury SUV retails between Sh30 million and Sh38 million, depending on its specifications.

Mercedes Benz E-Class

A sleek Mercedes Benz E-Class completes her impressive collection and taste for the finest machines that come at a hefty price.

The German machine retails at between Sh3.9 million and Sh6 million based on similar factors.

Notably, Omanga was among politicians who ignited the wrath of Kenyan protesters for flaunting wealth.

Tax obligations and display of opulence

At the time, claims that most of the wealth flaunted by politicians are proceeds of crime or corruption did rounds on social media.

Kenyans asked if those flaunting wealth had any known sources of legitimate income to finance the grandiose lifestyle displayed on social media.