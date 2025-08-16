Colonel Mustafa & Noti Flow reconcile & return to claim their spot in Kenyan music

The Kenyan music scene is set for the grand return of Noti Flow and Colonel Mustapha after the pair reconciled and released their latest project together.

The reconciliation played out on Citizen TV’s 10 Over 10 with Mustafa adding a romantic touch to it by presenting Noti Flow with a bouquet of flowers and expressing the true meaning of her presence in his life.

“Hii ni yako baby girl, today I want to say this, nimejua umuhimu wake, she is very important to me, to my career,” Mustafa said as he presented Noti Flow with the flowers.

She confirmed that she has since forgiven the rapper after accepting the flowers, adding that her presence alongside him is proof enough that the hatchet has been buried.

Yeah, I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t (accept the apology), he is a good friend too and I forgive you.

The pair once dated with the relationship ending in a dramatic breakup in which Mustafa alleged physical abuse.

They collaborated on several music projects and attended media interviews together during their on-and-off relationship was characterised by drama.

Setback that saw Noti Flow take a break

During the show, Noti Flow explained why she has been missing in action, clarifying that she took a break following the death of her father.

A lot happened and I had to take a break to get things in order. I lost my dad so I took a break to focus on myself and put my things in order. I am now back and okay. It really opened my eyes and it made me see life differently like you could be here today but gone tomorrow.

Reclaiming their spot in Kenyan music

Noti Flow and Lustafa are keen on claiming their spot in Kenya’s music scene with the video of their latest song “Katika” dropping on the same day that they graced 10 Over 10 show.

Mustafa’s signature voice blends perfectly with Noti Flow’s smooth one in the piece that brings their lyrical prowess to life.

The flow, rhythm and rhyme with perfect beats add flavour to the song that has garnered thousands of views within hours of its release.

Choosing to remain in Kenya

He had the chance of relocating to Europe but chose to stay in Kenya when his brother relocated to Germany at a time when their career in music was on an upward trajectory.

Although his career suffered some setback, the decision to stay back was a blessing for his mother who was diagnosed with cancer.

Change in fortunes

In 2023, the rapper's struggle and transition from a lavish lifestyle to manual labor came to light, sparking debate and concern in equal measure.

Mustapha rolled up his sleeves and did whatever he could to earn honest income and support her ailing mother and family.

He took up jobs at construction sites with many praising him for rather than begging for financial assistance as has been the case for many notable personalities after suffering setbacks in their careers.

When his plight made headlines, the legendary rapper acknowledged his situation in life and Kenyans of good will came through for him, raising funds to keep him going.

Several months later, Mustapha has confirmed that his life as changed for the better while appreciating those who came through for him in his hour of need.