DJ Mo sweeps Size 8 off her feet with a grand proposal [VIDEO]

Kenyan gospel power couple DJ Mo and Size 8 are proving that love conquers all. After months of speculation about their relationship, DJ Mo surprised his wife with a grand second proposal, reaffirming their love and commitment.

The couple, who have been together for over a decade, faced public scrutiny when Size 8 announced their separation last year .

However, it seems that love has prevailed, as DJ Mo pulled off an elaborate proposal, and Size 8 said yes once again.

A Surprise Like No Other

In a beautifully shot video, DJ Mo is seen taking Size 8 on a scenic drive in a luxurious silver Mercedes convertible.

The two appeared joyful, sharing smiles and laughter as they cruised down a picturesque road lined with lush greenery.

Size 8 looked radiant in a stunning royal blue gown, while DJ Mo complemented her outfit with a matching blue vest and white shirt.

As the video progresses, DJ Mo leads Size 8 to an enchanting outdoor setting adorned with red roses, glowing candles, and an illuminated sign that read, "Will You Marry Me?"

The setup was nothing short of a fairytale, with the breathtaking backdrop adding to the romantic ambiance.

The Emotional Proposal

With the perfect moment set, DJ Mo got down on one knee, looking into Size 8’s eyes as he popped the question once more.

Overwhelmed with emotion, Size 8 smiled brightly and accepted the proposal. The couple sealed the heartfelt moment with a kiss, radiating pure love and happiness.

The grand gesture reaffirmed their commitment, proving that their bond remains strong despite past challenges .

Size 8’s Heartfelt Message

Following the emotional proposal, Size 8 took to Instagram to share her gratitude and joy. In a touching post, she wrote:

Grateful to God for blessing our marriage and keeping our love strong through every challenge. No matter the obstacles that come our way, the Lord gave us the grace to overcome and hence we were able to choose to love each other. This is the doing of the Lord... For sure, what God cannot do, does not exist... All praise and glory go to God our Father through Jesus Christ.

She concluded with the Bible verse, "Love never fails." – 1 Corinthians 13:8.

Her words touched many fans, who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, expressing joy at the couple’s renewed love.

Love Wins

DJ Mo and Size 8’s second proposal has left many inspired. Their journey has had its ups and downs , but their commitment to each other and their faith in God have kept them together.

Their love story serves as a reminder that, with patience, understanding, and divine guidance, relationships can withstand even the toughest storms.