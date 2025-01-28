Obinna faces tough questions as kids request for allowance from YouTube earnings

Popular Kenyan content creator and comedian Oga Obinna recently shared an engaging and humorous conversation with his young children about the subject of allowances.

The entertainer revealed how his kids expressed their desire to directly recieve a share of what is made on their YouTube channel.

Allowance proposal

Seated in their luxurious car, Obinna and his children discussed their allowance request, with the kids explaining why they felt it was necessary and even suggesting their dad should give them Sh4K each every month.

The children insisted they would prefer direct financial support rather than relying on their father to take care of their needs indirectly.

In response, Obinna explained that while their proposal was valid, they needed to understand the reality of his financial commitments, including supporting the people who work behind the YouTube channel, which generates just a modest income.

“There are many people who are waiting for that money,” he said, emphasising that every shilling is accounted for. “Not like it’s lying somewhere with no use or purpose. Even for your YouTube channel, someone designs the thumbnails and gets paid. Your YouTube doesn’t make much money—just decent money.”

Obinna says idea could be greedy

Despite acknowledging their request, Obinna gently pointed out that it could be considered greedy since they lacked for nothing.

He proudly highlighted the efforts he puts into ensuring their needs are met, from education to clothing and everything in between. He however, promsied to think about it.

The allowance is a good idea, but the amounts are tricky. I will think about it. If I put a date on my thinking, then I put pressure on myself. That is extra money that I have selflessly opted to give you. It’s not like you sleep hungry or don’t have clothes.

Concerns about future misunderstandings

In the same conversation, Obinna admitted his worry about potential future misunderstandings. He jokingly mentioned that as the children grow older, they might start questioning how he has used their earnings or accuse him of making money off their backs.

I know one day you’ll wake up and demand your rights. Maybe you’ll be influenced by friends, bad company, or even your mums. You might say I’ve been using you for my benefit. It's just a matter of time.

Obinna’s parenting style

As a father, Obinna has embraced creating content with his children, showcasing their everyday family life.