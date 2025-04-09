Eric Omondi's failed engagements: Reflection of his complex relationship with marriage

Kenyan comedian and activist Eric Omondi is back on the singles list after his fiancée Lynne Njihia publicly announced their break-up on April 8, 2025.

The news came as a surprise to many , especially given the seemingly solid relationship the two had built over the past two years.

Love story that gave fans hope

Eric and Lynne’s love story began in early 2020, when they met during an audition for one of Eric’s comedy sketches in Karen.

Their chemistry quickly grew, and their relationship blossomed in the public eye.

Although they faced a devastating miscarriage in late 2022, the couple remained strong.

In early 2023, they shared news of another pregnancy, and in August 2023, they welcomed their daughter — a moment that brought joy to their fans and cemented the idea that the couple was in it for the long haul.

The grand proposal

In true Eric Omondi fashion, Valentine’s Day 2023 came with flair and surprises. The comedian went down on one knee in a romantic setting and proposed to Lynne.

The moment was documented in matching photos and videos — a tearful Eric and a glowing Lynne confirming that love was in the air.

Many admired how supportive Lynne appeared to be, especially with Eric’s public activism and political involvement — even when he rubbed shoulders with controversial figures.

Her warmth, smile, and loyalty made her, in the eyes of the public, the perfect match for Eric.

Sudden ending

But love stories don’t always follow the script. On April 8, 2025, Lynne took to social media to reveal that she had chosen to end the relationship.

The reason for the split remains private, and Eric Omondi has yet to release any statement.

History repeating itself?

Eric’s relationship with Lynne mirrors his previous high-profile romance with Italian model Chantal Grazioli. He proposed to Chantal on Valentine’s Day in 2016 during a romantic getaway at the Coast.

Their relationship lasted nearly five years and was one of the most publicised celebrity romances in Kenya at the time.

Fans expected a white wedding , especially with the couple constantly serving "couple goals" on social media.

But behind the scenes, cracks had begun to form. By the time they officially announced their break-up in 2018, they had already gone their separate ways.

In a past interview, Eric opened up about why things didn’t work out with Chantal:

“I knew she was the one, I knew we were going to marry for sure. But things happened and this wasn’t to be. Relationships need sacrifices. You have to compromise a lot of things, especially for someone like me and what I do,” he explained.

Two proposals, two break-ups

Looking at both relationships, the pattern is hard to ignore. Eric proposed on Valentine’s Day in both cases. And in both cases, the break-up came roughly two years after the proposal.

It raises the question: is there something about marriage that Eric Omondi isn’t quite ready for?

Does Eric believe in marriage?

Over the years, Eric has spoken openly about his scepticism towards the institution of marriage.

In multiple interviews, he has said that his views are shaped by personal experiences and observations.

“I have an issue with marriage because all my friends and uncles are divorced,” he once said in Oga Obinna's Kula Cooler Show. “So I ask myself, if you are entering a building and you find everyone coming out, would you still go in?”

He has also admitted to discouraging others from marrying unless they’re truly sure about it.

Nimekuwa na issue na marriage for a very long time. I’ve been telling people dont marry if you don't have to. I think marriage is an institution that has failed. And dipped. Marriage in this generation ni ngumu sana, he said during an interview on the Wicked Edition in january 2023.

What’s next for Eric and Lynne?

For now, both Eric and Lynne are yet to reveal the full story behind the break-up.

Fans, however, are already speculating about what this means for Eric’s career and personal growth.