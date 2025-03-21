Friends flood Fredrick Parsayo’s last post after sudden death

Friends, colleagues, and fans of KBC journalist Fredrick Parsayo have flocked to his last TikTok post, expressing their shock, grief, and unanswered questions following his sudden death.

The young reporter, who worked in KBC’s editorial department, was found dead at his home in Kinoo, Kikuyu Constituency, on Friday, 21st March 2025.

His unexpected death has left his colleagues and the wider media fraternity in shock, as investigations begin to establish the circumstances surrounding his demise.

Fredrick Parsayo's last post

Parsayo’s last TikTok post, now flooded with messages from fans, shows him crossing a river while carrying his sandals.

He looks happy and carefree, with a humorous caption that reads: "Wacha nivuke hivi nikatafute za cabbages." The phrase, commonly used by Kenyans, means "Let me cross over and go look for money", symbolising the daily hustle and grind.

For many, the post now carries a painful irony, what was meant as a light-hearted joke has turned into a haunting farewell.

Parsayo’s death under investigation

KBC, while announcing the death, noted that the cause of his death remains unclear, and authorities have launched investigations to determine what happened.

It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of our esteemed colleague, Fredrick Parsayo, who served as a reporter in the KBC Editorial Department.



Fredrick sadly left us on Friday, March 21, 2025, under circumstances that are still being investigated, at his home in the Kinoo-Kikuyu Constituency. This unexpected loss has deeply affected us all.

Following his death, the incident was reported to Kinoo Police Station, and his body was transferred to St. Teresa Mortuary. His family has been informed, and arrangements for his funeral are expected to begin soon.

Promising career cut short

Fredrick Parsayo’s passing comes at a time when he was building a strong career in journalism.

Parsayo joined KBC in 2021, fresh from the University of Nairobi (UoN), where he had studied Journalism and Media Studies, specialising in Broadcast Media.

He pursued his degree from 2018 to 2022 before securing a position at one of Kenya’s oldest and most respected media houses.

KBC described Parsayo as a dedicated and talented journalist whose absence will be deeply felt by his colleagues.

Condolences pour in

The KBC Board of Directors, Management, and staff have extended their deepest condolences to Parsayo’s family, friends, and all those affected by his passing.

On behalf of the KBC Board of Directors, Management, and all our staff, we extend our sincerest condolences to Fredrick’s family, friends, and all those impacted by his loss.

Beyond KBC, members of the media fraternity have also expressed their grief, remembering Parsayo as a bright and hardworking journalist with great potential.

Many have taken to social media to pay tribute, describing him as a kind, passionate, and driven individual who had a promising future in journalism.

Growing list of journalists deaths

Parsayo’s death adds to the growing list of Kenyan journalists who have passed away in recent months.

His demise comes almost a year after the death of former NTV journalist Rita Tinina, who was also found dead in her house.

Tinina’s lifeless body was discovered at her home in Brooklyn Springs, Kileleshwa, Nairobi, in March 2024 after she failed to report for her scheduled news bulletin. An autopsy later confirmed that she had died from pneumonia.

The back-to-back losses in Kenya’s media industry have raised concerns over the well-being of journalists, particularly regarding the pressures they face in their careers and personal lives.