From living lavishly to cutting meat: Nyako's tough reality after becoming homeless

Life is full of unexpected twists, and Kenyan TikToker Nyako is living proof of just how quickly things can change.

Known for her outspoken presence on TikTok , Nyako has found herself in a completely different reality, working as a butcher in Germany to make ends meet.

Her revelation has sparked mixed reactions online, with some fans cheering her on for finding work, while others criticise the way she previously portrayed her life on social media.

At the height of her success, Nyako lived in a beautiful home in Germany, where she often filmed herself cooking delicious meals in a spacious kitchen.

READ ALSO: How controversial content cost Nyako her military career

She confidently spoke about her wealth and even offered advice to women on how to become rich, presenting herself as a living example of success.

When Nyako's troubles began

Nyako’s life took a drastic turn just months after she was evicted from her home in Germany. She revealed that her financial troubles began after a fellow Kenyan reported her to German authorities, claiming that she was wealthy but still living in government-subsidised housing.

As a result, she lost her home and has since been struggling to get back on her feet. She recently went live on TikTok, asking her fans for help with her rent—a move that didn’t sit well with many of them.

Please help me pay the rent. I have been out of TikTok for three to four months and I am coming back. I will need gifts because I have decided to provide for myself. I don’t want money from the German government.

Few days later, she shared that she is now staying with a friend while working to secure a more stable living situation.

Since morning, I just took some tea, and I've just left work. I'm hungry. And you know, I don't have a home. I stay at a friend's place, and the person barely cooks. So I have to eat this fast food until I move to my place.

With bills piling up, Nyako turned to her followers for financial help, asking for support in paying her rent. However, her plea didn’t sit well with many—especially those who remembered her as the woman who once flaunted a lavish lifestyle in Europe.

In response to the backlash, the TikToker took a step many didn’t expect. She found a job.

Nyako the butcher

To regain stability, Nyako secured a job at a butchery, where she now works handling, preparing, and selling meat products.

I'm working as a butcher at a butchery. I got a job. I asked you to help me pay rent, and you saw me as a useless person.

While butchery work might seem simple, it is one of the toughest jobs in the food industry. Butchers are responsible for:

Handling large cuts of meat, including beef, pork, and lamb

Cutting, trimming, and packaging meat according to customer preferences

Maintaining high hygiene standards in the work environment

Interacting with customers and offering recommendations on meat choices

The job is physically demanding, requiring strength, precision, and long hours on your feet. In colder countries like Germany, butchers also work in refrigerated environments, making it even more challenging.

#nyakolivenow ♬ original sound - Keeping up with Kenyans @book_pages Since morning I just took some tea and now is when I'm done with work, feeling hungry..and as y'all know I'm homeless so I must eat fast food till I get my own place. Fan1: What kind of job, Nyako? Nyako: I cut meat at a butchery...(singing),,, I even smell meat on my body. Fan2: Did you get the job? Nyako: Long time ago, when you were still sleeping in class. #nyako

Nyako's journey through the years

Nyako rose to fame in 2023 after a heated online argument with content creator Andrew Kibe.

She moved to Germany in 2005 at the age of 23 and started off as a housemaid. Later, she secured a job as a driver at the American Military School, where she worked until a TikTok feud with Europe-based Kenyan Sammy Owiya, also known as Chokuu.

Following their online clash, Chokuu reported her to her employer, which led to her losing her job. Since then, Nyako has been working as a full-time content creator.

READ ALSO: 5 famous Kenyans who had their bank accounts frozen

In 2024, she clinched the Best Content Creator Award in the Nyanza region, further cementing her presence in the digital space.