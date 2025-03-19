From ‘reject Finance Bill’ to ‘State House exclusive’ – Shakira Wafula’s move shocks Gen Z

When the Gen Z protests erupted in June 2024, young Kenyans took to the streets with courage, creativity, and unity, demanding change.

Their boldness caught the world’s attention, earning them admiration for standing firm against policies they deemed unjust.

From these protests, several young activists rose to prominence, leading chants, standing up to authority, and inspiring a generation.

They became the front-row revolutionaries that Gen Z and even older Kenyans looked up to. However, as time has passed, some of these activists have found themselves in rooms they once protested against—including State House.

One of them is Shakira Wafula, whose recent visit to State House on March 18, 2025, has left many Kenyans feeling betrayed.

From protest frontline to State House fine dining?

During the official visit of the King and Queen of the Netherlands to Kenya, photos emerged of Shakira Wafula at State House, posing with the guests. The images quickly went viral, sparking a wave of reactions online.

For many Gen Zs on X, this was a plot twist they didn’t see coming. The same Shakira who stood against the government during the finance bill protests was now seen breaking bread with the very leadership she had criticised.

Some called it a betrayal, others questioned her intentions, while a few defended her decision.

In response to the backlash, Shakira explained her presence at the event, saying:

When I received the invitation to a closed meeting with the Dutch royals, I wrestled with whether to attend. On one hand, their presence here feels like an endorsement of a regime that has repeatedly disregarded the rule of law, but on the other, they expressed a desire to engage with young people about our concerns.

She went on to say that she used the opportunity to question the Dutch royals about why they ignored the petition signed by over 22,000 Kenyans.

However, even with this explanation, many Kenyans were not convinced. Some accused her of switching sides, while others questioned if she was there for her own benefit rather than the cause she once fought for.

How Shakira Wafula became protest icon

Shakira Wafula became a household name during the June 2024 Gen Z protests, where her bravery in confronting the police captured national attention.

In one of her most famous moments, she was recorded standing firm before police officers, declaring:

Her fearlessness turned her into a symbol of defiance, and she quickly gained a following as one of the most vocal young activists in the country.

Beyond activism, Shakira is also a fitness enthusiast, a certified lifeguard, and a swimming instructor.

More recently, she has thrown her support behind Okiya Omtatah’s bid for the presidency in 2027, further cementing her place in Kenya’s political conversations.