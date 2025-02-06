How Mbosso’s smooth exit from Wasafi signals a new direction for Diamond

Mbosso’s departure from Wasafi Records marks a rare instance where an artist has left the Tanzanian label on good terms.



While past Wasafi signees, such as Harmonize and Rayvanny, faced financial hurdles upon their exit, Mbosso’s transition was met with open support from Diamond Platnumz.

Diamond Platnumz’s unwavering support for Mbosso

Speaking about Mbosso’s decision to leave, Diamond revealed that the artist had approached him with a request to manage his own career.

Unlike previous Wasafi exits, which often involved contract buyouts, Diamond granted Mbosso his freedom without demanding any financial compensation.

Mimi kumsaini mbosso nlikuwa nampenda na hata watu wengi kwenye label walikuwa wanajua kwa hiyo nkwambia Mbosso Mimi na wewe tumeishi vizuri hatugambona, hatujakwazana na labda kama tumekwanza au kupishana ilikuwa kwenye kujenga maendeleo.

So nikamwambia ndugu yangu kwa jinsi ulivyoniheshimu, kwa tulivyopendana siwezi kukutoza shilingi moja, kwa hivyo sijamtoza hata shilingi kumi na nafikiri sasa hivi tushakamilisha process yote vitu vyake vyote viko tayari

[So, Mbosso and I have had a good relationship—we haven’t had any conflicts or disagreements. And if we ever had any differences, they were only in the interest of growth and development.

I told him, my brother, because of the respect you’ve shown me and the love we’ve shared, I cannot charge you even a single shilling." So, I haven’t asked him for even ten shillings. I believe we have now completed the entire process, and everything on his end is ready]

This marks a stark contrast to the departure of Harmonize in 2019, where the artist reportedly had to pay Tsh500 million to buy out his contract.

Similarly, Rayvanny, who left in 2022, was also required to pay a substantial amount before being granted full rights to his music catalogue.

Rich Mavoko, the first to exit, left without being charged, but his relationship with Wasafi fell apart.

A shift in Wasafi’s approach to artist departures

Mbosso’s smooth exit raises the question of whether Wasafi Records is changing its policies regarding artists leaving the label.

Previously, Wasafi has been criticised for imposing hefty exit clauses that financially burden musicians seeking independence.

However, Diamond’s latest move suggests a different approach – one that prioritises goodwill and long-term relationships over immediate financial gains.

So kwanza nimshukuur kwa kutumia hekimu, asikufiche alipokuwa amekuja Mbosso alikuwa amekuja tayari kwa kulipa nkwambia wewe dogo tumeishi vizuri na wewe kwa hivyo siwezi kukutoza kwa heshima ulinionyesha, mapenzi alinionyesha, kumtoa hela kwangu Mimi ni aibu. Angekua mtu mwingine ambaye hatujaheshimiana, hela unatoka.

[I also want to thank him for handling things wisely. To be honest, when he came, he was ready to pay. But I told him, "We've had a great relationship, and because of the respect and love you’ve shown me, I can’t charge you—it would be shameful for me.]

This sentiment differs significantly from the strained relationships that followed the departures of other Wasafi stars.

Harmonize and Rayvanny both had periods of tension with the label before ultimately securing their independence.