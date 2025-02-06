Irene Nekesa says she quit her job because ex-boss hid food from her

Starting a first job is often filled with excitement and hope. Many remember the joy of receiving their first salary and the sense of achievement that came with it.

However, the reality of the workplace can sometimes be far from what we expect. For Irene, her first job in Nairobi came with a shock that she would never forget, especially when it came to the food situation in her new home.

New beginning in the city

Irene, a content creator and mother of two, was fresh from the village when she secured her first job as a househelp in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

Coming from a village where food was abundant and readily available, she was not prepared for the reality of city life. In a conversation with Oga Obinna on February 5, Irene said that the idea of rationing food, which was unfamiliar to her, was a big shock.

"I started in Eastleigh with a single mother in her fifties, who had a young child. I was so new to the city; I didn’t even know what to expect," Irene recalls.

She had no prior experience of life in the city and was still adjusting to the fast-paced environment, where every detail of her new life was different from what she had known.

Reality of a harsh city life

Irene's first employer's home was not only a place of discomfort but also one filled with harshness. She quickly learned that food was scarce, and her employer, who was known to be abusive, made her life even more difficult.

"She was rough. When she came home, she would start hurling insults at me. We lived near a busy road, so dust was everywhere," Irene remembers. The harshness of her new life in Nairobi began to take its toll on her.

The most difficult aspect of Irene’s first job was food rationing. Having come from a family where food was plentiful, she found it unimaginable to have to live on tiny portions.

I was used to eating a lot back in the village. But here in Nairobi, I was only given one spoonful of food. I used to eat a plate full of ugali back home, but here I was given just one spoon...She would close the gas and tell me not to use it. I learned to cook on the stove when she was away.

Adapting to new way of life

Despite the hardships, Irene did her best to adapt. She would cook large portions of rice secretly when her employer was out of the house.

I would cook one kilogram of rice when she left, just to have something to eat. I was also given two slices of bread and tea, but that was all.

Leaving after two weeks

The difficulties of her first job in Nairobi became unbearable. After just two weeks, Irene decided to quit.

"I couldn’t stand it anymore. The food was too little, and the environment was harsh. I was used to eating leftovers and jugs of tea, but this was too much," she says.

Her experience as a househelp in Nairobi left her exhausted, emotionally drained, and disillusioned with city life.

New path forward

Although her first job was not what she had expected, it taught Irene valuable lessons about life in Nairobi.

She went on to pursue other opportunities, working for singer Bahatia and his wife Diana Marua, eventually becoming a successful content creator.