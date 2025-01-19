People don’t understand my life - Irene Nekesa responds to ‘omba omba’ label

Irene Nekesa, former house-help to Diana Marua and gospel singer Bahati, has addressed criticism from netizens following her decision to leave the Bahati household.

The mother of two has faced backlash online, with some labelling her a 'omba omba'(beggar), for seeking help after leaving what many believed was a lucrative job.

Irene defends herself

In an interview with Jackie Ogaga, Nekesa was clear about the challenges she has faced since leaving the household.

Responding to claims of being a beggar, she defended her decision and explained her current situation.

According to her, people misunderstood her circumstances, assuming that leaving such a well-paying job was unwise.

Ni vile watu hawaelewi maisha ya huku nje. Some people question why I left a place where there was money like that, but what they cannot understand is how much someone is being depended on back home. I always tell you that I am highly depended on back home and possibly I left because what I was earning there was not enough for me and to support my family.

Shortly after leaving, Nekesa moved into a single room, which was empty for days. Without basic essentials like a bed or mattress, she relied on the kindness of a Good Samaritan.

She also turned to her fans for help, asking for support in the form of job opportunities.

Mimi kwangu, sikutaka watu wanipee chakula, niliomba wanipee kazi kwa sababu mimi pia niko na numbers, so naombanga hizo adverts at least mtu anipee advert nifanye kazi, niskiae hivyo.

Why Irene left Diana Marua’s home

In a previous interview, Nekesa revealed that her departure from Diana and Bahati’s home was not due to any fallout but rather a mutual decision.

She explained that she worked hard during her time with the family and that Diana and Bahati supported her in many ways. However, it reached a point where they encouraged her to venture out and create her own opportunities.

I needed to step out and grow, and it was a mutual understanding. They didn’t leave me hanging; they helped me build my social media presence, which has been beneficial.

She added that her relationship with Diana remained intact, dismissing rumours of a fallout or unfollowing each other on Instagram.

Interestingly, Nekesa is not the only house-help to have left the Bahati household recently. Shortly after her departure, two other nannies, including Josephine Kinuche and her sister, also left.

They echoed similar sentiments to Nekesa, citing the need to grow and move on as the primary reasons for their decisions.

Moving forward