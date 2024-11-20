Irene Nekesa, once a beloved figure in Diana Marua’s household, has opened up about the struggles she has faced since leaving the Bahati family’s mansion.

The mother of two has pleaded with her fans and well-wishers for support as she tries to rebuild her life, sharing her journey with honesty and vulnerability.

Humble beginning

Nekesa recently moved into a modest single room, which she showcased in a video to her followers. The room was sparsely furnished, with scattered belongings hinting at the challenges she is currently navigating. She revealed that she had been sleeping on the floor for three days before a kind-hearted individual gifted her a small school mattress.

This is my new house; it has nothing. Someone gave me this small school mattress after I slept on the floor for three days. There’s no bed, no chair, nothing.

Despite the tough circumstances, Nekesa expressed gratitude for the little she had and remained hopeful for better days ahead.

Plea for support

Acknowledging that many of her followers might have assumed she was thriving after leaving the Bahati household, Nekesa clarified that her reality has been far from easy. She appealed for assistance in furnishing her new home, calling on anyone willing to contribute household items to support her.

So watu wa furnitute kama mko mahali na mnatafauta mtu awatafutie watu, unajua mimi niko na mdomo, So make sure umenitafuta nikuje nikusaidie na mimi pia nisaidie hii nyumba yangu. Na pia kuna mtu labda ataona mama yao hana kitu kwa nyumba na aone anibuyie kitu, si kuomba but... Sitavumilia mseme Irene amekaa vizuri.

Nekesa, who is known for her charisma and strong work ethic, also offered her services for advertising or other opportunities that could help her earn an income.

Irene took her child to the village

The emotional toll of her financial struggles has been particularly challenging for her as a mother. Nekesa shared that she had sent her son, Joshua, to stay with relatives in the village because she didn’t want him to experience the distress of their current situation.

Hata hii wakati ilishtua Joshua ndio nikampeleka ushago kwa sababu situation nimepitia haikuwa mzuri. Niliona huyu mtoto angefeel vibaya. Pia akili yake haingefeel vizuri coz angeona mama hana pesa coz hata rent... Watu wangu kama mnanipenda naomba leo mfanye kitu. Saidi mama yao vile utaweza.

Despite the adversities, Nekesa remains hopeful and determined to overcome her struggles. She has appealed for job opportunities, whether through advertisements or domestic work, leveraging her skills and reputation to rebuild her life.

Nekesa’s story has resonated with many of her followers, who have admired her honesty and resilience. Her ability to remain hopeful and focused on her children’s well-being in the face of adversity is a testament to her strength of character.

In her appeal, Nekesa emphasised that her request for support is not just about her but about providing a better future for her children.

As Nekesa continues to rebuild her life, she is determined to make the best of every opportunity. Her story is a reminder of the importance of community and the power of kindness in transforming lives.

To her supporters, Nekesa’s plea is a call to action—a chance to stand with someone who has given so much to others in her role as a caretaker and now needs help herself. Whether through donations, job opportunities, or words of encouragement, every gesture counts in helping her start anew.