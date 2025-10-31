Is Raphael Tuju back at KTN as a news anchor? Here's everything we know

In a nostalgic nod to Kenya's broadcasting history, veteran journalist and former politician Raphael Tuju made a return to the Kenya Television Network (KTN) studios on Thursday night, stepping back into the anchor's chair to read the 9:00 p.m. news bulletin.

The appearance, part of the station's Legends Edition marking its 35th anniversary, evoked memories of the 1990s when Tuju was among the pioneering voices that helped launch private broadcasting media studios in Kenya.

Speaking about the experience of being back on air, he said, “I think this is familiar ground. It's just that it's different after so many years. So we have young people like you who know this game in a new era."

It's like riding a bicycle; once you know how to ride a bicycle to swim, then it's something that you can do.

Why viewers liked Raphael Tuju as news anchor

Tuju, born on March 30, 1959, began his media career as a news anchor for the state-run Voice of Kenya (now Kenya Broadcasting Corporation), before becoming one of KTN's inaugural on-air talents when the station debuted in 1990.

Tuju's poised delivery and command of the English language made him a household name during an era dominated by limited state media.

He later transitioned into documentary production, earning the distinction of being the first African to win an International Emmy for a health-focused film on HIV/AIDS prevention.

His return after more than three decades was met with widespread acclaim from viewers and social media users.

One viewer, posting on X, noted, "KTN had a legendary edition... This man Raphael Tuju was once a presenter there so he was invited as a special guest. I was amazed. Indeed Tuju is a legendary anchor."

Another observed, "Quite interesting to see Raphael Tuju back to the newsroom not as a guest but as a news anchor. After 3½ decades. Back to his roots as a career journalist though quite a lot has changed."

The station has produced iconic figures such as the late Catherine Kasavuli, Zain Verjee, and Louis Otieno.

KTN, Kenya's first private TV station, revolutionised broadcasting by introducing live news formats and diverse voices at a time when the media was heavily state-controlled.

How Tuju got into politics

Tuju's path diverged from journalism in 2002 when he entered politics, winning the Rarieda parliamentary seat on a National Rainbow Coalition ticket.

He served as Minister of Information and Communications and later Minister for Tourism and Wildlife under President Mwai Kibaki, earning the Elder of the Golden Heart (EGH) for his contributions to health, human development, and public service.

In 2017, he became Secretary-General of the Jubilee Party under former President Uhuru Kenyatta, a role he held until resigning in August 2025 to pursue new opportunities.

