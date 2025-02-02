Is there right time to start making chapatis at your man's house? Ofweneke's advice splits fans

Kenyan comedian-turned-TV host and events MC Dr Ofweneke has stirred online debate after sharing advice on the do's and don'ts for women when visiting their boyfriends.

In a viral video, Ofweneke urged ladies to avoid unnecessary house chores during such visits, sparking mixed reactions among netizens.

The advice that sparked controversy

Ofweneke began his message by cautioning women against taking up household responsibilities when visiting their boyfriends unless they are certain they are the official girlfriend.

"Ladies, when you go to a man's house, UNLESS you are pretty sure that you are the official girlfriend, please do not give yourself the pressure or responsibility of undertaking house chores," the TV 47 host began.

Sijui you start washing clothes, washing utensils, cooking. And it's not just cooking—you are out here making chapatis, and you know how hard they are to prepare and the process it takes. But you are out here cooking 5, 10 chapatis because you have plans of staying. You are out here fermenting porridge and chopping up greens. No, no please. Just relax.

He emphasised that men are not always comfortable with women doing all these extra tasks in their homes, urging ladies to pay attention to a man’s body language before engaging in such activities.

Just go visit him, whatever was supposed to happen happens, then you leave. Study a man's body language—is he actually comfortable with you doing some things in his house? Men can sometimes be very delicate, and we can be very weird.

Financial expectations in relationships

This is not the firs time he has shared advise on relationships. Ofweneke once touched on the unrealistic financial demands some women place on their boyfriends, particularly when the men are still young and establishing themselves.

The comedian noted that many young men are already burdened by responsibilities such as black tax and need understanding rather than added pressure from their partners.

Stop asking men for what your own father was not able to provide for your mother. Don't give a man pressure to achieve at his age what your father is achieving in his old age, and that is the blank truth.



You know very well these men are struggling and working hard; some of them are firstborns carrying black tax and everything. You are coming and making demands. You cannot request a 20-year-old to provide a lifestyle that only a 40-year-old can give you.

Mixed reactions

The comedian's remarks ignited a flurry of comments online, with opinions divided. While some social media users agreed with his sentiments, others criticised him for offering relationship advice despite his own marital history.

A section of his fans, particularly men, supported his message, praising him for addressing a topic they believe is rarely discussed.

Ofweneke has previously spoken openly about his two failed marriages but has maintained that he is now in a happy union with his current wife.