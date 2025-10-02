Jose Jay, the Nairobi barber who sang his way to Sh1 million

Jose Jay, a 28-year-old barber and singer from Donholm, has been named the winner of the first season of the Next Superstar Kenya music competition.

The finale was held at Charter Hall, City Hall, on Sunday, September 21st, where he was awarded the grand prize of Sh1 million after being selected over five other contestants.

The win marks the conclusion of a competitive process that spanned 14 weeks.

Next Superstar Finalists Rennic, Jose Jay, Jambia, judges King Kaka, Size 8 and Motif Di Don before the winner was announced

The journey began in May 2025 with nationwide auditions that attracted thousands of aspiring musicians.

From that large pool of talent, 18 contestants were selected to enter the show’s academy , where they received training and mentorship.

Each week, the contestants performed for a panel of judges, with the lowest-ranked participants being eliminated from the competition until only the final six remained.

For Jose Jay, whose full name is Joseph Japheth, the victory is the culmination of persistent effort.

In his remarks after being announced as the winner, he referenced his previous attempts in other contests.

“I’ve been in many competitions before, but I never made it to number one. This time, I told myself to try once more, and I’m grateful to God because He has shown me prayers are answered,” he stated.

“This platform has given me exposure, and I hope it continues so that more young people can showcase their talent. Music is my life, and I’ll keep doing it for as long as I live.”

While Jose Jay took the top honour, two other finalists were also awarded prizes for their performances.

Rennic (Rennick Nzalwa) was named the 1st runner-up, winning a new motorbike. Jambia (Brian Koome) secured the 2nd runner-up spot and received rare jewellery valued at Sh150,000.

The other contestants who competed in the finale were Brenda Morii, Albert Okumu, and Andy Saharan.

The winner was selected based on an assessment by the judging panel, which was composed of prominent figures in Kenya's music scene : hip-hop artist King Kaka, gospel singer Size 8, and music producer Motif Di Don.

Winner Jose Jay hugs his mother after winning Sh1 million in the Next Superstar grand finale

The live finale was hosted by television personality Amina Rabar and comedian Eddie Butita.

The event was also positioned as a key development for Kenya’s creative industries .

The evening's Chief Guest, Collins Okoth, who serves as the Director of Strategy and Planning at the Kenya Film Commission, spoke on the government's view of the creative sector.

“The government recognises the creative economy as a key sector for growth and employment. Over 70% of our creative industry actors are young people,” Okoth explained.

“That’s why we are investing in policies, infrastructure, and partnerships to make the arts a serious economic driver.”