The real story behind Kevin Maina’s breakout moment on 'Single Kiasi'

Kenyan fans met Kevin Maina years ago through his poetic alter ego, Maina Mind, the soft-spoken performer who turned raw emotions into cinematic monologues on social media.

But when he stepped onto the 'Single Kiasi' set, a new chapter began, one that would transform a blink-and-miss role into a standout character.

In an interview, Kevin opened up about how poetry shaped his acting, how he built Ritchie from scratch, and why fan reactions, both sweet and savage, fuel his work.

Kevin Maina aka Maina Mind

From poetry videos to the Single Kiasi set

Kevin says his poetic journey is the reason he found the role in the first place.

When I started Maina Mind, I honestly just wanted to show off my performative side. I’ve always loved poetry, it’s my safe space, my mirror, my madness.

Even then, he wasn’t just reciting lines. He was directing his world, lighting, angles, mood, tone, until people began telling him his videos felt like short films.

It wasn’t just about the poetry; it was about performance. I wanted to show that I could embody emotion, that I could make people feel.

One day, a simple DM changed everything.

The 'Single Kiasi' producers reached out after watching his videos and asked him to bring that “on-camera charm” to the show.

Kevin Maina aka Maina Mind

How a minor character became a mainstay

His 'Single Kiasi' role, Ritchie, wasn’t meant to be a big deal at first.

He was just a tiny role, blink and you’d miss him.

But on his first day on set, everything shifted. The show’s producers, Philippe Bresson and Grace Kahaki, asked him to reimagine the character.

They told me, ‘Give us your version of Ritchie.’ That freedom allowed me to inject my own flavour, the charm, the humour, and yes, the beautiful chaos.

Kevin leaned into comedic timing and emotional unpredictability, something viewers quickly connected with. Soon, the writers began giving him more scenes, more depth, more storyline.

Suddenly, Ritchie wasn’t just some guy in the background; he had a life, a personality, a vibe.

Kevin Maina aka Maina Mind

The show that taught him to be bold

Kevin has featured in both local and international productions, but he says 'Single Kiasi' is different, louder, braver, and more unfiltered.

There is something bold about this show. From the first season, we took risks that scared us, but that’s what made it exciting.

Even during table reads, he says the creative energy pushes the team to stretch what Kenyan storytelling can look like.

If we can think it, we can do it. That spirit has shaped me as a brand. I’m all about exploring boldly.

The memes, the criticism, and the wild DMs

Ritchie has sparked everything from viral jokes to intense online debates. And Kevin reads it all.

I have seen it all, the memes, the wild DMs, the think pieces, and honestly, I love it.

He believes feedback, even the harsh kind, is a sign that the work is landing.

Any strong reaction means we’re striking a chord, that we’re reflecting something real in society.

And then there are the deeply personal messages from fans who see themselves in Ritchie.

People say, ‘Bro, I’m literally living Ritchie’s life.’ That’s when it hits you, this isn’t just entertainment.

Kevin Maina aka Maina Mind

The moment on set that still makes him laugh

Ask Kevin about behind-the-scenes chaos, and he instantly remembers one moment from Season 3.

The scene where Mariah finds me watching animal explicit content. We shot it several times, and every take had the whole set cracking.”

He also names Minne Kariuki (Mariah) as the cast member who is most similar to their character .

Minne is mostly like Mariah. She channels it crazily.

When asked to describe his 'Single Kiasi' Season 4 journey using only emojis, Kevin goes straight for the injured emoji. And it’s not just for dramatic effect. This season, Ritchie is thrown into some of his most chaotic and physical scenes yet.

Kevin reveals that Season 4 demanded more movement, more intensity, and even a few bruises along the way.

“There’s a lot of fighting this season, and I do all my stunts,” he says. “I had days where I went home sore, but honestly, it made the character more real. Ritchie goes through it this season.”

He adds that the stunt work pushed him as both an actor and performer, giving him a new appreciation for the physical side of acting.

When viewers see those scenes, I want them to feel the tension, the pain, the adrenaline, the madness. That’s why I insisted on doing them myself.

Kevin Maina aka Maina Mind

Poetry and Acting are Two Sides of the Same Coin

Maina’s journey has now come full circle with the release of his debut poetry album, 'Midnight Poetry'.

He confirms that for him, poetry and acting have "never been separate".

In fact, some of the pieces on his album were inspired by his character Ritchie, such as the track "Naitwa Kevo".

