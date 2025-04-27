King Kaka, Size 8 and Motif Di Don team up to find Kenya’s brightest talents

Kenya’s creative economy has received a major boost with the launch of a new talent search initiative, 'Next Super Star', aimed at identifying and nurturing the next generation of entertainment talents across the country and the continent.

The colourful launch event, held in Upper Hill, Nairobi, was graced by top dignitaries, including Principal Secretary for Youth Affairs and Creative Economy Jacob Fikirini, Kenya Film Commission (KFC) CEO Timothy Owase, and other key industry players.

Set to premiere on 3rd May 2025 and run through August, Next Super Star promises a thrilling entertainment experience with 13 live episodes and 13 mid-week episodes.



The show will air exclusively on Rembo TV and Rembo Plus, with celebrated media personalities Eddie Butita and Amina Abdi Rabar as hosts. The judging panel will feature King Kaka, Size 8 Reborn, and Motif the Don.

With over Sh100 million invested in its production, the show aims to provide a significant platform for young creatives, with 18 contestants expected to walk away with prizes valued at more than one million shillings.



The competition will focus purely on singing, offering participants mentorship, exposure, and an opportunity to launch their careers on a national stage.

Speaking during the launch, Principal Secretary Jacob Fikirini applauded the project, noting its alignment with the government’s vision of building a robust creative economy.

We are determined to create an environment where youth talents are recognised, nurtured, and turned into sustainable careers.



Programmes like Next Super Star align perfectly with the government's agenda of promoting youth empowerment through the creative industry.

Fikirini further emphasised that the Kenya Kwanza administration is committed to revamping the creative and Orange Economy by supporting initiatives that facilitate investments in the film and entertainment sectors.

Kenya Film Commission CEO Timothy Owase also welcomed the project, highlighting the crucial role the creative economy plays in job creation and economic growth.

The creative industry has the potential of injecting capital into our economy. By investing in talent, we are investing in Kenya's future. The Next Super Star project is a major step in awakening the Orange Economy, and we at the Kenya Film Commission are proud to support such initiatives.