Kahush talks politics, reinvention & evolution of his sound in new album 'Kiama'

Kenyan rapper Kahush has opened up about his stance on politics, his musical journey, and his latest album 'Kiama'.

Speaking on Pulse Celeb 245, Kahush, whose real name is Kahumburu Kiama Mutahi, discussed his growth as an artist and his decision to stay away from the limelight for a while.

Kahush on venturing into politics

When asked whether he would ever consider joining politics, Kahush who is the son of Agriculture and Livestock Development Mutahi Kagwe expressed mixed feelings about the subject.

No, I think politics is a dirty game. But actually, 50/50, because I feel like politics is the best way to help people, the best way to impact the country, influence change, for the greater good. Actually, yeah, but no because it's a dirty game.

Despite his reservations, the rapper acknowledged that politics has the potential to create positive change.

Reinvention through 'Kiama'

Kahush, known for hits like ‘Me Siwezi’ and ‘Uptown Chokora’, has been relatively quiet in the music scene.

However, he revealed that his silence was intentional, as he was working on a reinvention of himself through his new album ‘Kiama’.

Actually, Kiama is a reinvention of myself. I feel like I have been through a lot of things, and I want to reflect in my music to show people that it's not the same kid. I took some time, I was like a monk working on my music.

His latest project promises to showcase his personal growth and artistic evolution, marking a shift from his previous works.

Sound evolution from 'Me Siwezi' to 'Kiama'

Kahush also touched on the evolution of his sound, stating that each of his projects reflects different phases of his life.

Me Siwezi was a young man finding himself and trying to find himself, ‘Uptown Chokora’ was experimental, then heading to Kiama is now embracing the new direction.

Fans can expect a fresh and refined sound that represents his musical and personal growth.

Album launch in Westlands

To mark the release of Kiama, Kahush will be hosting an album launch event in Westlands on Saturday, 1st February 2025. The rapper teased an unforgettable experience for fans.

Taking a break from social media

Kahush also addressed his absence from social media, revealing that he took a step back for his mental well-being.

For that time I was gone, I stayed away from socials. When I first left, it was for the sake of my own mental.



I didn’t want to talk about what I was seeing, I didn’t want to appear like the same thing, but I was alert. In one of my songs, Smoky Robinson, I spoke about some of those things.