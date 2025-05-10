Kameme TV among 23 stations facing immediate shut down, here’s why [Full list]

The crackdown on betting has taken a new turn with the government flagging a total of 23 TV stations including Kameme TV for immediate shut down in addition to other actions.

The stations violated the betting regulations with the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) noting that they have defied a suspension of all gambling advertisements and testimonials across all media platforms for thirty days.

The suspension came into effect on April 29, 2025 to allow for a thorough review to ensure total compliance with applicable legislative and regulatory frameworks governing gambling and related advertising in the country.

According to BCLB, the 23 stations ignored the suspension and continued to air betting content, urging viewers to take part in the promotions and provided on-screen payment details.

Following the Board’s recent press statement announcing a 30-day suspension of betting advertisements, it has come to our attention that several media outlets continue to run unauthorised betting promotions

BCLB has since written to the Communications Authority of Kenya and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations directing that immediate action against the offending media houses.

“The board has determined that necessary measures must be taken against the listed TV stations, including their immediate shutdown,” reads the letter in part.

The letter added that the board is actively monitoring all media platforms to ensure total compliance and action will be taken against any outlet that violates the same.

The board is actively monitoring TV and radio broadcasts and has identified specific TV stations engaging in these unauthorized activities

List of TV stations facing immediate shut down

Below is the full list of TV stations flagged for immediate shut down by the BCLB for violating the regulations.

Kameme TV Aviation TV Venus TV Deliverance TV Swahili TV Humble Touch Tohanchane TV Favour Life TV Wave Time Yahweh TV Goodwill TV Massa TV JCDH TV Moja One Ngumbao TV Naivera TV Nyumba Ito Repower Happy TV Jawabu TV Maajabu TV Madhabahu TV Michezo TV

Betting industry under scrutiny

The betting industry in the country recently came under sharp focus with Kenyans spending huge sums of money to bet.

BCLB cracked the whip, weeding out rogue operator who had infiltrated the industry and operating without licenses.